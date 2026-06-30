Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Phantom Gold an eye-catcher last time

We featured Phantom Gold in Daily View ahead of his intended run at Newton Abbot last week only for him to be declared a non-runner, the reason given that he was ‘off feed’. Hopefully, he now has his appetite back because he goes instead in the two-mile handicap hurdle at Worcester (15:55) where he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and gets another chance to build on a very promising run last time. Phantom Gold made a winning debut in a bumper at Newton Abbot for Ben Brookhouse nearly three years ago, though clearly had his share of problems after that as he wasn’t seen again until this April, by which time he had joined Jennie Candlish to race in the colours of partner Alan O’Keeffe. Phantom Gold has progressed with each run since and not for the first time shaped very well on his latest start when making his handicap debut in a novice event at Southwell. That was won impressively by Prettylady, but Phantom Gold, conceding the winner almost a stone, emerged with plenty of credit a length back in second, powering home under tender handling having had plenty to do on the home turn. That eye-catching effort earned Phantom Gold the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag and he looks very interesting from this sort of mark.

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Hello Cotai can seal return to Epsom with a win

Hello Cotai heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb in the apprentice handicap (17:20) that opens Epsom’s evening card, and he looks the one to beat in a race where he’s one of three runners for local trainer Jim Boyle. Hello Cotai began his career at two with Ed Walker but moved to Epsom the following season to be trained by Adam West. He ended up with a very good record at his local track, with two wins and a second from four runs at Epsom, evidently taking well to the unique contours. However, when West relocated his training operation to France, Hello Cotai went with him and gained his next win on the all-weather at Chantilly. But Hello Cotai is now back home at Epsom, this time with Boyle, and after an encouraging reappearance at Lingfield which was followed by a lesser run over a shorter trip at Newbury, Hello Cotai bounced back at Windsor last time when returned to a mile and a quarter. He’s 4 lb higher in the weights for that length win over Galaxy Wonder but could still have more to offer, especially back on his home turf where he’s gone well before.

Carroll getting a tune from Composer

Sprint handicapper Dream Composer compiled an excellent record during his time with James Evans, winning ten races over four seasons, most notably the 2024 edition of the ‘Dash’ at Epsom. However, despite running a cracker to be beaten a neck on his reappearance at Pontefract last season, Dream Composer drew a blank in 2025 whilst dropping over a stone in the weights. Having joined Tony Carroll this term, his new trainer therefore had a potentially well-handicapped horse on his hands and Dream Composer showed that he retains plenty of ability at the age of eight by making a winning reappearance at Ripon in April under 7 lb claimer Myla Coppins, beating his even older rival Copper Knight. Dream Composer has continued to thrive for his change of scenery with Dougie Costello in the plate, and after an eye-catching fourth at Goodwood and then having a less than ideal draw when seventh in the latest ‘Dash’, Dream Composer got his head in front again, or more exactly his nose, at Windsor nine days ago when leading on the post to beat Glamorous Breeze in a four-way finish. He remains well treated on old form and looks capable of defying penalty on a rare run these days over six furlongs (18:22), though it’s a trip he has won over in the past.