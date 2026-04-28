Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Three points of interest

More to come from Radiator Springs It looks a wide-open renewal of the Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle (14:30) at Punchestown with no less than 28 runners going to post. There aren’t many as unexposed as the Henry de Bromhead-trained Radiator Springs, though. She opened her account at the fourth attempt in points and she showed promise when third to Oldschool Outlaw and Bambino Fever on her Rules debut at Naas in December.

That form worked out well and she built on that promise when opening her account at Clonmel the following month, not needing to improve as such but still doing it nicely and leaving the impression there’s more to come. Given her relative lack of experience, she ran a cracker in a big-field event on her handicap debut at Fairyhouse earlier this month, beaten only by a bigger improver but still pulling clear of the remainder. This step up to two and a half miles has the potential to unlock further improvement – she has the Timeform small p attached to her rating – and she’s sure to have learnt plenty from her last run.

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The Mourne Rambler can supplement Cheltenham success Another typically competitive renewal of the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H Flat race (16:50) at Punchestown and it can once again go to the Champion Bumper winner from the Cheltenham Festival. The Mourne Rambler attracted support on his Rules debut and readily went one place better than he had in points when winning at Leopardstown over Christmas, attracting support in the betting and looking well above average.

Historically that is a bumper which works out well and he took a big step forward when following up at Cheltenham last month. He was one of only three in the race to have won on ground described by Timeform as Good and, unsurprisingly, proved better served by speed-favouring conditions than most under top Flat jockey Colin Keane. The Mourne Rambler was well positioned throughout and showed a nice turn of foot to quicken into the lead, running away from some other nice types in the closing stages. He’s still a little unfurnished, but he clearly has a big engine, and is the one to beat again with further progress in the offing.

Gaelic Warrior can close a fine season in style This year’s edition of the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (18:05) looks a potential match between Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Gaelic Warrior and Irish Gold Cup winner Fact To File.

Gaelic Warrior had beaten Fact To File over shorter at this course on their return in the John Durkan, but he was beaten five lengths by his stablemate returned to three miles at Leopardstown in February. Gaelic Warrior was a little keener than ideal that day, but he still came through to finish his race strong and pulled eight and a half lengths clear of another stablemate and two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin des Champs, and he was imperious at Cheltenham, seeing out the two furlong longer trip with some ease despite being on his toes beforehand. That top-class performance was similar to the one Fact To File posted at Leopardstown, but it was more the style of it which caught the eye, Gaelic Warrior leading on the bridle entering the straight before readily quickening clear. He has an excellent record at Punchestown and a similar performance should see him be crowned the star staying chaser of the season.