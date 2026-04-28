Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Newmarket on Saturday

The first Classics of the season are upon up with Newmarket’s three-day Guineas meeting starting at headquarters on Friday, with the 2000 Guineas taking place on Saturday, followed by the 1000 Guineas on Sunday. The ground is currently good, good to firm in places, with watering set to commence to maintain that description.

The Betfred 2000 Guineas looks an extremely open renewal to me. Bow Echo currently heads the market and, while he’s done nothing wrong, he’s short enough in the betting in my mind, so I’ll be taking him on.

Distant Storm’s price is getting shorter all the while after the recent trails which saw Alparslan win the Greenham and Oxagon win the Craven, both of whom finished behind him on his final start in the Dewhurst won by the ill-fated Gewan.

Gstaad was supplemented at a cost of £30,000 on Monday following an administrative error which saw him and stablemate Albert Einstein incorrectly scratched from the race a few weeks ago and he was a length and half ahead of Distant Storm in the Dewhurst. He also went on to win the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar, overcoming a wide draw to win with plenty in hand, and he therefore looks fairly priced at nearly double the odds.

Stablemate Puerto Rico is another to throw into the mix having finished last season rated just 1lb inferior to Gewan, Timeform’s champion juvenile colt in 2025. He tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings for the 2000 Guineas and has more experience than most which should stand him in good stead.

I think this year’s 2000 Guineas is set up for one to leapfrog the standard setters, though, and it is KING’S TRAIL who I’m most excited about. It has become the norm for Charlie Appleby to mop up novice races at Kempton during the winter months with some more late-developing types and he’s another off that conveyor belt, starting odds on for his debut at the beginning of December and creating a deep impression.

That race looked a deep one on paper beforehand, with plenty of well-bred sorts representing big yard’s and, while acknowledging several had pedigrees suggesting they would need time and distance, it was still striking how King’s Trail put the race to bed despite looking very green.

It briefly looked like Colourband – a winner since – had stolen a march entering the final furlong, but King’s Trail quickened to get to his quarters and then quickened again to win going away in the style of a smart prospect.

He again started a short price when following up over the same course and distance in a valuable conditions event at the end of March, beating another promising type with much more in hand than the length margin would imply. Once more, his smart turn of foot was evident and proved the difference, looking a shade more professional this time and only asked to do enough once quickening into the lead. The runner-up was an expensive purchase at the breeze-ups and also looks a nice prospect, while the race was also supported by a good timefigure.