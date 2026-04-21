Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Vince le Prince has a fine course record at Catterick

Vince le Prince is on a long losing run that stretches back to October 2024 and comprises 17 starts, but he's run a number of creditable races during that time and it's certainly difficult to knock his record over seven furlongs at Catterick - the course and distance he tackles again on Wednesday (15:52). Vince le Prince won on three of his first four starts at Catterick and was runner-up on the other occasion. Since registering his most recent win in October 2024, Vince le Prince has had five more starts at Catterick and only finished outside the frame once. That remarkably consistent record at Catterick unsurprisingly means that Vince le Prince has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at the track. He can be relied upon to give another good account having demonstrated his wellbeing when runner-up over course and distance on his reappearance a couple of weeks ago. He was worn down inside the final furlong and overhauled by Evocative Spark, who reopposes here, but Vince le Prince is 4 lb better off this time around and narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings on these terms.

Step back up in trip should suit Atlantic City

Atlantic City looked unsuited by the drop to two miles when runner-up at Haydock last month on her first start for Olly Murphy, so she should appreciate stepping back up in trip in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle (16:10) at Perth. Atlantic City initially jumped off in a handy position at Haydock and chased the all-the-way winner, but she was outpaced and had dropped to fourth by the time they had turned for home. There was a lot to like about how Atlantic City rallied in the straight, however, and she regained second close home, albeit without ever threatening to land a blow on the comfortable winner. The way Atlantic City stuck to her task caught the eye of Timeform's reporter who awarded the Horse In Focus Flag, marking her out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, with longer trips in mind. Also in Atlantic City's favour at Perth is a potentially lenient mark on her handicap debut. She stands out 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on the pick of her form for her previous trainer in Ireland.

Read: Graeme North's reflections on the key performances last week

Varshini's Curragh form is working out well

Varshini beat only one rival home on her reappearance at Naas but stepped up markedly on that when a close-up third at the Curragh a few weeks ago in a race that has proved to be a very strong piece of form. Varshini was fitted with cheekpieces for the first time and took a strong hold at the head of affairs, but she still saw her race out well and was edged out only late on, losing out by just a couple of necks. That effort looks even better now than it did at the time as, while the winner has yet to run, the second, fourth and fifth all won next time out. The sixth home also showed much-improved form when beaten only a short head on his next start. Given the strength of that form Varshini looks well treated off just a 2 lb higher mark at Gowran Park and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the seven-furlong handicap (17:48). She's stepping back up in trip having competed over six furlongs last time, but she won a maiden over this course and distance on her only previous visit to Gowran Park and has the Timeform Horses For Courses Flag.