Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Riskintheground bidding to follow up last year's win

Riskintheground won the Silver Trophy when it was staged at Cheltenham, its traditional home, 12 months ago and he looks a leading contender for this edition which has been moved to Haydock (14:40). He's only 1 lb lower in the weights than when landing the race last year and arrives on the back of an encouraging effort in the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival, where he took a big step back in the right direction after some disappointing efforts. Riskintheground wouldn't have landed a blow on stablemate Madara, who proved a class apart from his rivals, but he would have finished much closer than eleventh had he not been badly hampered by the fall of Booster Bob at the final fence when keeping on well. Indeed, there was enough promise in that effort for Timeform's reporter to award the Horse In Focus Flag, identifying Riskintheground as one likely to be of firm interest next time. He thrived last spring and looks ready to do so again for Dan Skelton who sent out a four-timer at Aintree on Grand National day and clearly has his string in excellent order.

Boiling Point boasts positive course record

The betting for the Group 3 Earl of Sefton Stakes (15:00) at Newmarket is headed by Damysus, the only contender in the six-runner line-up with the Timeform 'small p' to show that further improvement is expected. He brings a progressive profile to the party and his win over course and distance in the Darley Stakes last October is a smart piece of form. It's not standout form, however, as Persica and Boiling Point have recorded performances of similar merit by Timeform's reckoning, and the penalised Damysus comes out behind that pair on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. It is Boiling Point who heads those ratings based on what he showed when defying topweight in the historic Cambridgeshire Handicap, also over the same course and distance as Wednesday's contest. That Cambridgeshire success was a career-best effort from Boiling Point and enhanced an already positive record at the track which now stands at two wins and two seconds from four starts. He has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness, and he also has race fitness on his side having finished fourth in the Winter Derby in February when shaping like he'd be better for the run, so he holds solid claims.

Read: Timeform's Grand National reaction

Ranga Tang's latest effort has worked out well

The first three home from the Wolverhampton novice in which Ranga Tang finished runner-up have not run since, but the form has been given several boosts from those in behind, with the fourth, fifth and sixth all winning next time out. That form will be further put to the test on Wednesday when Ranga Tang makes his handicap debut in the concluding mile-and-a-quarter event (17:17) at Newmarket from a lenient-looking BHA mark of 80. With the form of his Wolverhampton effort working out so well, it's possible the BHA handicapper has underestimated Ranga Tang who comes out 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for his handicap debut. It's also unlikely that we've seen the very best of Ranga Tang yet as he showed run-by-run progress as a juvenile, culminating with that neck defeat over a mile and half a furlong at Wolverhampton. Ranga Tang is a half-brother to the smart stayer Amtiyaz, who won over as far as two miles, so this step up in trip ought to be in his favour.