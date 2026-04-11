Timeform reaction after I Am Maximus makes history after regaining the Randox Grand National off top weight

Max power from Mullins

History was made in more ways than one. JP McManus became the winningmost owner in Grand National history and also the first to see his colours fill the first two placings, whilst it was a record-equalling fourth win (and third in succession) in the race for the all-conquering Willie Mullins.

However, the 2026 Grand National will be most remembered for the equine history created by I Am Maximus, who became just the ninth horse to win the race more than once, in the process also becoming the first since the legendary Red Rum in 1977 to both regain his crown and shoulder top weight to victory.

Three-time winner Red Rum may still lead the way from a statistical viewpoint – including his record under top weight of two wins and two seconds – but I Am Maximus must now be viewed as the classiest National winner since World War II (if not ever), his rating today of 171 by far the best posted by a winner in Timeform history, placing him 5lb ahead of Red Rum’s peak Aintree figure and 6lb ahead of fellow dual winner Tiger Roll.

Red Rum’s fan club - of which I’m a fully paid-up member! - will naturally point to the fact that the modern-day plastic National fences bear little relation to those used in the 1970s. Indeed, I Am Maximus possibly wouldn’t have even been entered in the race back then due to concerns about his jumping being up to scratch.

That said, it would be wrong to dismiss his achievements on that score alone. Ironically, one of the knock-on effects of making the fences so much easier is that the race has actually become harder to win in some respects due to so many horses completing nowadays.

For example, although Red Rum claimed some major scalps during his five Nationals - including three Cheltenham Gold Cup winners and two Champion Chase winners – it’s undeniable there is more strength in depth now compared to that era, when it was customary for a significant portion of the field to be out of the handicap.

By contrast, I Am Maximus is yet to face a rival racing from out of the weights in three Nationals to date, so his record of two wins and a second place (when also carrying top weight) is a remarkable achievement given that backdrop.

In fact, his Aintree record stands up to the closest scrutiny. He’s one of only eighteen horses since 1900 to reach the frame three times or more, whilst he’s now responsible for three of the best Grand National performances since Timeform began rating jumpers in the early-1960s!