Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Force to reckon with at Catterick

There won’t be many better-bred horses running at Catterick all year than North Force who contests the maiden over seven furlongs (14:48). Owned by Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, he’s by Frankel out of Move Swiftly, a smart mare who won four races for the same owner, notably the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot. Move Swiftly has already produced a winner by Frankel, Fight Your Corner, who has won his last two starts on the all-weather, and North Force has a good chance of getting off the mark on his reappearance. He showed promise in both his starts last year, keeping on well for third in a maiden at Doncaster over six furlongs in July and then going one better over an extra furlong in a novice at Redcar in October. North Force did well to give winner Skiathos a race at Redcar as he forfeited a lot of ground at the start when his rider took a few attempts to remove his blindfold, but he held every chance from two furlongs out and earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. The new training partnership of Richard Fahey and son Peter had their first winners with a double at Southwell last week and with improvement expected, North Force can provide them with another win.

Ferret hard to catch again at Fontwell

Ferret Jeeter has apparently had more than his share of setbacks, but Anthony Honeyball is enjoying a much clearer run with the nine-year-old this season, and his seven starts this term are more than he’d had in his whole career previously. He has been in excellent form too, winning four of those races, and can add another to his tally in the staying handicap hurdle at Fontwell (16:15). Ferret Jeeter got off the mark on his reappearance at the same track back in May, making his handicap debut in a conditional jockeys’ event. The way he powered clear to win by ten lengths suggested longer trips would suit and he’s gained all three of his subsequent wins at around three miles. His next win came at Ffos Las in June before a six-month break and he has gained his last two wins at Plumpton, landing another conditionals’ event over hurdles and making a successful debut over fences last time. Responding in typically willing fashion, Ferret Jeeter won going away by five lengths, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. With blinkers on for the first time reverting to hurdles, Ferret Jeeter can add to his stable’s seven wins at Fontwell this term, making it the track where Honeyball has had the most winners this season at a 30% strike rate.

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Clear chance at weights for hat-trick seeker Arry Up

At the foot of the weights and carrying a 6 lb penalty for a course and distance win a week ago, Rod Millman’s Arry Up should take all the beating in Kempton’s six-furlong handicap for three-year-olds (19:30). Arry Up opened his account on his nursery debut in a low-grade but competitive event at Leicester last October, quickening to lead in the final furlong and showing improved form. He looked the sort to improve again and duly did so when returning at Kempton last week where he ran out a convincing winner, going with enthusiasm in front and running on to win by three lengths from Runamara. Turned out under a penalty, Arry Up looks very well treated as he’s 6 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. He may well have a fitness advantage too as most of his rivals are having their first run of the year.