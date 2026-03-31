Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Loup de Maulde potentially well treated at Wincanton

Loup de Maulde has been a dependable winner in the early career of Wiltshire trainer Robbie Llewellyn, and he looks to be on a very attractive mark in his bid to to win a seventh race for the yard in the staying handicap chase at Wincanton (15:20). Loup de Maulde’s four wins in handicap hurdles in the 2022/23 season made it a bright start to Llewellyn’s career as a full licence-holder and he went on to win his first two starts over fences the following season at Huntingdon and Taunton, showing fairly useful form. While he had to miss the whole of last season, Loup de Maulde’s two outings this term suggest he retains plenty of ability, and with the handicapper showing him some leniency, he’s now potentially well treated, coming out 4 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. After showing some encouragement in a big field over hurdles at Ascot on his return in February, Loup de Maulde ran much better than the distance beaten suggests back over fences at Warwick last time. An ill-timed mistake when in touch four out resulted in his finishing a remote fourth behind the progressive House of Habsburg, but back over this shorter trip, he’s weighted to go close.

Touch looks another winner for in-form trainer/jockey pairing

Rossa Ryan finished placed on two of his three rides on the Dubai World Cup card at Meydan last Saturday and was seen to particularly good effect in the Dubai Sheema Classic on 33/1-shot West Wind Blows who was beaten less than a length by hot favourite Calandagan under an enterprising ride. Just a day later, Ryan was back in Britain to ride his first domestic turf winner of the year at Doncaster, one of his 15 successes during March. Three of those winners have come for Newmarket trainer John Butler who has been in good form himself lately, he too having a winner at Doncaster among his two winners at the weekend. Butler and Ryan look the pairing to beat in Kempton’s mile handicap (18:00) with Havana Touch who has the ‘Jockey Uplift’ flag with Ryan partnering him for the first time here. A course winner over seven furlongs last year, Havana Touch lost his form over the winter but performed much better from out of the blue at Wolverhampton last time when keeping on to go down by half a length to favourite Galaxy Wonder. Just 2 lb higher now than for his last win and topping the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, he can go one better this time.

Lion can complete hat-trick for ‘Hot Trainer’

James Fanshawe is another trainer who has been in good form in recent weeks, having the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag, with Pina Sonata giving the stable a listed win in the Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes at Kempton last Saturday under Danny Muscutt. The same pairing has good prospects of another win at the track with Lion of Mali in the seven-furlong handicap for three-year-olds (19:00). Gelded after four runs at two, Lion of Mali still looked a shade green but showed improved form when getting off the mark in a handicap at Wolverhampton on his reappearance. Getting up late for a neck win in a bunched finish, Lion of Mali is one of several winners to come out of that race as he followed up in a higher-grade handicap over this evening’s course and distance. Again, Lion of Mali won with little to spare but there was a lot to like about his head win over French Affair, showing a good attitude as he stayed on to lead over a furlong out. Going the right way and heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings off bottom weight, Lion of Mali can complete his hat-trick.