Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Warning can make up for unlucky defeat last time

All eyes will be on Constitution Hill making having his second start on the Flat in another novice at Kempton’s evening meeting, but he’ll start at very cramped odds, and a more attractive all-weather bet is Global Warning in the opener (13:52) on Lingfield’s afternoon card. He’s the senior runner at the age of ten, but he’s by no means the only veteran in the line-up, and while it’s been some time since his last win, which came over course and distance in September 2024, the handicapper has reacted accordingly. Global Warning has run better with each start this year and went very close over course and distance last month when looking an unlucky loser, getting caught further back than ideal but finishing well to go down by a neck to Profit Street, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. That was a good effort against a bang in-form rival who has won three times at Lingfield in recent months and has a good chance again himself later on the card. Global Warning’s trainer John Butler and jockey Rossa Ryan, on board for the first time here, teamed up for a double at Kempton a week ago and they can register another win, with Global Warning heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with a ‘+’.

Marathon trip to suit Jo Coko

Hexham’s meeting earlier in the month had to be abandoned due to high winds but the four-mile Hexham Marathon Handicap Chase (15:41) has been salvaged and is the most valuable event on the card with a field of eleven. Nicky Richards is double-handed with the experienced but hard-to-win-with veteran Marown joined by seven-year-old Jo Coko, a novice who will be having just his third start over fences. A winning pointer in Ireland who cost a six-figure sum, Jo Coko is very lightly raced all-round as he had just three starts over hurdles last season for James Ewart, making the frame each time. After finishing last of the three to complete on his chasing debut at Newcastle in December, Jo Coko got off the mark in first-time cheekpieces in a novice handicap at Uttoxeter the following month, showing plenty of resolve and stamina in what proved a searching test on heavy ground over three and a quarter miles (replay below). Open to further improvement against much more exposed types, this extreme test should therefore suit Jo Coko who has the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag for that win.

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Big John Wayne can show true grit at Hexham

Big John Wayne is just that – a big, lengthy sort – and a chasing type who has won an Irish point, but he evidently hasn’t been the easiest to train, having had only three runs over hurdles before a 15-month absence prior to his return in January. However, he looks to have been found a good opportunity to get off the mark for Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore in Hexham’s handicap chase over two and a half miles (16:41). Both his runs over fences have come at Ayr where he has looked in need of a stiffer test of stamina each time. Despite the step up to two and a half miles last time, he got outpaced after making the running but rallied well from two out and finished with running left to take third behind Dubai Days and Tommy Combats, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. The runner-up has since run well in one of the Go North Finals at Carlisle last weekend. With further improvement to come and heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Big John Wayne will be suited by further still in due course, but with the help of Hexham’s stiff finish, he’s capable of shedding his maiden tag under Rules.