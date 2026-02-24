Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Three points of interest

Change of tactics over hurdles for Flat front-runner?

When she was bumped along towards the rear of the field going up the Plumpton hill earlier this month, the signs were not too auspicious for the 33/1 shot Shalfa. Ultimately, though, the mount of Rex Dingle shaped promisingly with a never-nearer runner-up finish behind the progressive Tennessee Tango, which in turn was a small step forward from her 125/1 third at Fontwell a month earlier. She’s unlikely to be near those prices in the WinOlympics Family Day On Sale Now Mares' Handicap Hurdle (14:20) at Wincanton on Wednesday, as she makes her handicap debut from what looks an achievable mark of 98, and connections turn to the trusty manouvre of applying headgear; she’s worn a visor or blinkers for all five wins on the Flat. Tactics could also be crucial, with a Timeform In-Play Symbol (IPS) of 4 on her last two hurdling outings not really corresponding with her best efforts on the Flat (IPS of 1 for four of five wins, 2 on the other occasion). With a pace prediction of ‘uncontested’ here, the hope is that Dingle seizes the race by the scruff of the neck. After all, better ground at a speedy course like Wincanton should see the mare better positioned to utilise her speed.

Bumper form to follow at Wincanton Sometimes the replay of See The World’s debut win in a Wincanton bumper pops up on my social media feed. If you haven’t seen it, then watch the video below – I won’t spoil the surprise – as it’s one of the most interesting races you’ll see and I’ve always had a fondness for bumpers at the Somerset venue as a result.

Wednesday’s Wincanton Fillies' 'Junior' NH Flat Race (16:50) looks likely to be a contest to follow closely, with most of those to have raced – led by the Anthony Honeyball-trained pair of Steal A Glance and Ashburton – having shown ability, and many an interesting newcomer on show, too. Aidan Coleman, who rode See The World that day, had fruitful associations with Honeyball as well as many of the yards represented here, including Nicky Henderson who saddles Madam Speaker, a sister to debut bumper winner Chatty Girl, and Colin Tizzard, father of Joe who saddles Whodunit, who is from the family of the Grade 1 winner Bitofapuzzle who was unbeaten in three bumper runs before winning on her hurdling debut at this track. Indeed, a lot of these come from successful bumper families; the commentator’s nightmare Billey Shiftit’s dam Wassailing Queen won by six lengths on debut at Warwick, Nathannah’s dam Hannah’s Princess was similarly impressive at Market Rasen, while Guste’s Dance half-sister Great Dance has already won for the Chester Williams/Harry Cobden combination; incidentally, Cobden is 5/14 in Wincanton bumpers over the past five seasons.

None of those horses, however, can match the exploits of Sister Cecilia’s family. Her half-sister Our Jester won bumpers at Ascot and Lingfield (Winter Million), while full sister Urban Artist was well-backed when winning a Ludlow bumper prior to following up in listed company at Cheltenham.

Next off the production line