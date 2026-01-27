Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Mbappe due a change of luck

Trainer Mark Loughnane with son Billy in the saddle are a very successful combination on the all-weather, as well as a profitable one, and while the stable’s Mbappe has been frustrating to follow so far this winter, he’s on an attractive mark these days and looks interesting in the second of Kempton’s mile handicaps (18:30). Billy Loughnane was also in the saddle when Mbappe was a 33/1 winner at Kempton on his first start for his father’s yard in 2024, while the gelding went on to win twice on turf at Lingfield later that year. While he drew a blank last year, Mbappe has come down the handicap while shaping better than the result in some of his recent starts. For example, he got no run at all in the straight and wasn’t knocked about at Wolverhampton late last month and wasn’t seen to best effect over this evening’s course and distance despite finishing much closer last time. After a very slow start, Mbappe was keeping on when hampered late on, beaten three quarters of a length by the dead-heaters Token Gesture and Apache Green, with the latter demoted to second for the interference he caused. Off the same mark as last time, Mbappe heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and can come out on top this time.

Exposay one to note under promising apprentice

'Hot Trainer' David Loughnane - no relation to Mbappe's trainer and jockey - looks to have a good chance of a winner later on the card with Exposay in the fillies’ handicap (20:00). She will be ridden for the first time by Harry Vigors who had a purple patch of four winners from six rides earlier in the month and looks very good value for his 7 lb claim. Exposay gained her only win to date in a maiden at Thirsk last summer before finding life tougher in handicaps but having come down the weights, she bounced back to her best over course and distance last week in another change of headgear, this time in eyeshields. Despite taking a strong hold, Exposay sustained her effort, challenging in the final furlong and edged out narrowly late on to be beaten just a nose and a head into third behind I’m Workin On It and Party Bear. Exposay heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by a couple of pounds and a reproduction of her last run may well be good enough to win this. Beylerbeyi can turn Newcastle form around

Kempton saves the best to last with a 0-105 contest over eleven furlongs (20:30) to round things off. Last year’s winner Paradias shouldn’t be too far away again, but preference is for Beylerbeyi who can be another winner on the card for Billy Loughnane. Beylerbeyi enjoyed an excellent campaign in 2025 for Ian Williams - another with the 'Hot Trainer' flag - winning four times and culminating in victory under Loughnane in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket on his final start last year after picking his way through the field from the rear after a very slow start. That was Beylerbeyi’s first try over a marathon trip having begun the year running over a mile. He’s certainly versatile, though, because he ran well on his return at Newcastle earlier this month back over a mile and a quarter in a competitive handicap on a card of trials for the All-Weather Finals. In a race run at a very steady gallop, Beylerbeyi shaped well after being short of room in the final furlong, finishing with running left to take third on the line and earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Winner King’s Code very much enjoyed the run of the race that day, and Beylerbeyi, who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, can turn the tables on that rival here.