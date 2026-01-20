Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Alsakib brings smart Flat form to Catterick novice

Catterick’s novice hurdle (13:17) looks an above-average contest for the track, with three southern raiders heading the weights as penalised winners. Two of those won last time out, with Noonetellsmenothin successful over course and distance for Jonjo & A. J. O’Neill and Red Oak winning at Musselburgh for James Owen. Kosac d’Oudairies looks to have the best form of this trio for Jamie Snowden, winning on his debut over hurdles at Lingfield before coming up against Supreme contender Mydaddypaddy at Haydock last time. However, they might find Donald McCain’s unpenalised runner Alsakib hard to beat on his second start over hurdles. He showed aptitude on his debut in this sphere at Wetherby last month when keeping on for second behind Minstrel Knight over two miles, but from what we know of him on the Flat, the extra three furlongs here will suit him better. Alsakib could boast smart form at his best on the Flat where he kept very good company for Andrew Balding. Admittedly he didn’t have the most solid form in 2025 when his final start for his former yard came in the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp, but the previous season he was a Group 3 winner in the Silver Cup Stakes at York. Open to improvement from his Wetherby run, he can make the most of the weight he’s receiving from the top three.

Waistcoat has good claims on the clock

There’s only 5 lb between top and bottom weight in Kempton’s six-furlong handicap (17:30) but the one who can come out on top in this tight contest is Waistcoat for Ross Burdon’s stable. He had a few different trainers before joining his current yard last summer and was soon off the mark for his new connections at Chepstow. Waistcoat ended 2025 with four runs at Kempton and was twice beaten just a neck over seven furlongs after running on late. However, he got his head in front again when dropped back to six furlongs at Chelmsford ten days ago in a solid-looking race for the grade. Waistcoat looked better than ever in fact, sweeping down the centre of the track to lead in the last half-furlong, and was well on top at the finish in beating Ziggy’s Queen by a length and a half. Waistcoat carries a 5 lb penalty for that win but can make light of that as he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, while his finishing effort also earned him the ‘Sectional Timing’ flag for that win. Shrimp shaped well last time

The only four-year-old in the field, the lightly-raced Shrimp Shady makes plenty of appeal for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy in Kempton’s handicap over eleven furlongs (19:30). A half-brother to the same stable’s useful middle-distance handicapper Scampi, Shrimp Shady got off the mark at the second attempt as a two-year-old in a valuable novice at Windsor. While he looked open to further improvement, it was almost a year before Shrimp Shady got back on the track and he initially failed to build on his two-year-old promise in a couple of runs over a mile and a half at Kempton and Newmarket where he made his handicap debut. However, after a break of three months, he got back on the up and shaped well when dropped back to a mile and a quarter at Lingfield just before Christmas. Still with plenty to do two out, he had to pick his way through entering the final furlong but closed all the way to the line to finish two lengths second to Port of London who made all. As well as the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag, Shrimp Shady earned the ‘Sectional Timing’ flag for that run. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, the best of him probably hasn’t been seen yet and he’s one to be interested in.