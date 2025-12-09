Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Tzarmix stands out on Timeform ratings

Tzarmix was ridden more positively than usual on his return to action at Ludlow last week and he seemed to appreciate those tactics that brought his stamina into play. Tzarmix responded well up the run-in to draw six and a half lengths clear, producing his best effort yet for Alastair Ralph and looking well treated off a mark more than a stone lower than the first rating he was allotted for his former stable. As Tzarmix's win at Ludlow was achieved in a handicap for conditional riders, he escapes a penalty at Hereford (14:35) on Wednesday and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb. He also looks likely to appreciate the longer trip so stands out as the one to beat.

Read: Timeform ratings reaction from Tingle Creek day

Klic Boum remains capable of better

It's a low-key day of racing on Wednesday so recent eye-catchers are in relatively short supply. Indeed, only one runner at Leicester has the Horse In Focus Flag, which is awarded by Timeform's reporters to horses likely to be of firm interest next time. The horse in question is Klic Boum, who shaped well when making late headway in fifth at Chepstow last month. Klic Boum had finished down the field on his return at Exeter a couple of weeks earlier but, with that outing under his belt and upped in trip to two and a half miles, he produced a more encouraging performance at Chepstow. That was by no means the first time that Klic Boum has caught the eye of Timeform's reporter and, in addition to the Horse In Focus Flag, he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that he's likely do better, particularly as he remains unexposed at trips around two and a half miles or beyond. He's also been given a bit of a chance by the handicapper having eased a couple of pounds since his latest effort. He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the 15:17 at Leicester by 3 lb based on the pick of his form last season.

Step up in trip to suit Kupka Vallis

Kupka Vallis was unable to reward the supporters who sent her off favourite on her handicap debut at Leicester last month, failing to improve appreciably on the form she had shown when fourth in a Wincanton novice on her final start last season, but she left the impression that she could still do better granted a stiffer test of stamina. That mares' novice handicap was run at just a fair gallop and only really developed from three out, and that seemed to count against Kupka Vallis who led before two out but was headed before the final flight and proved one-paced in third. Kupka Vallis is related to multiple winners, including smart chaser Fidelio Vallis and the useful chaser Chirico Vallis who once finished placed in Warwick's Classic Handicap Chase over three miles and five furlongs. That pedigree offers hope of better to come from Kupka Vallis, particularly when stepping up beyond two miles, so it would be little surprise to see her raise her game in the concluding handicap hurdle (15:37) at Hereford, contested over just shy of two and a half miles.