Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Henri worth a Second chance over fences

Paul Nicholls’ name jumps out on the card at Hexham with Henri The Second lining up in the beginners’ chase (13:51). Nicholls’ last runner at the Northumberland track came in a hunters’ chase in April 2024 and it won’t come as a surprise that his runners there have been very few and far between. But those he has run at Hexham have made the long journey worthwhile, with four of the stable’s five runners there over the years being successful. Henri The Second goes very well in testing ground and is suited by a test of stamina over hurdles, as he showed when winning in heavy going at Sandown last winter, whereas he seemed to find conditions a bit too lively for the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham when last seen. He’s useful over hurdles and looks the part for fences, being a well-made gelding, but he was let down by his jumping on his only previous try over the larger obstacles, also at Sandown, two years ago. It’s too soon to be suggesting Henri The Second won’t cut it over fences, however, and he’s worth another chance now, having had a wind op since his last run, and his trainer looks to have found a good opportunity for him with the ideal combination of a stiff track and soft ground.

Safer Gambling Week 2025

Proven stamina a big plus for Betterforeveryone in Hexham four-miler

‘Hot Trainer’ Alan King is another trainer sending a single runner on the long trip north to Hexham and does so with Betterforeveryone in the Long Distance Handicap Chase (14:26). This contest over almost four miles will call for bottomless stamina in the conditions, but Betterforeveryone has already shown that he’s well equipped for such a test. He was a course-and-distance winner in the Hexham Marathon Handicap in March, earning the ‘Horses For Courses’ flag from that win over the re-opposing Shighness and Don Brocco in a race which was run in a time only fractionally slower than the following month’s Grand National. Betterforeveryone has won again since with the cheekpieces retained, showing he doesn’t necessarily need an extreme test of stamina when making a successful reappearance at Bangor last month over three miles, looking better than ever. Back up in trip, he should make a bold bid for the hat-trick. Rare outside ride at Warwick for Harry Skelton

Harry Skelton has ridden 52 winners for brother Dan this season but has only ridden for two other trainers this term. However, he has been successful for both those yards when getting outside mounts, winning on one of just two rides for Paul Nicholls and being successful the only time he has teamed up with Alastair Ralph. Skelton has three rides for his brother on the card at their local track, Warwick, but also picks up another rare outside ride when renewing the successful partnership with the Ralph yard’s Thankyourluckystar in the staying handicap hurdle (15:10). Still relatively unexposed as a stayer, Thankyourluckystar bolted up under Skelton when last seen at Worcester in May, drawing clear before the last to win easing down by fifteen lengths. Thankyourluckystar is 11 lb higher in the weights now, but that may not be enough to stop him going in again, especially given the stable’s form with Ralph having the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag.