Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Tachos can take advantage of less competitive contest

Tachos has been set some stiff tasks this season as her four starts have been in fields of 16, 15, 17 and 20. Her latest outing, in a valuable premier handicap for fillies at Leopardstown's Champions Festival, represented an especially tough challenge, but she shaped with plenty of promise in fifth and may well have finished closer under more favourable circumstances. Tachos made good headway towards the far side to hit the front over a furlong out but, in a race run at a strong challenge, was unable to sustain her effort and was overtaken by some more patiently-ridden rivals, leaving the impression that she'd have benefited from being played later. That effort earned Tachos the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag, marking her out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and she has been found a good opportunity in the extended mile handicap (16:24) at Navan. Not only is the nine-runner race much less competitive than last time, but Tachos, who tops the weights here, is taking on lower-calibre opponents. The topweight at Leopardstown was running off an official mark of 92, while at Navan her highest-rated opponent has an official mark of 82.

Another notable Nottingham novice winner?

Nottingham maidens and novices towards the back-end of the season are often worth noting and, in recent years, have provided the launchpad for subsequent Derby winners Golden Horn, Adayar and Desert Crown. Another Derby winner who got off the mark at Nottingham was Oath, and he is honoured in the extended mile novice (14:28) on Wednesday's card. The race has a smart roll of honour and was won by Cambridgeshire winner Liberty Lane in 2022, King George V Stakes winner Going The Distance in 2023, while last year's winner, Gethin, took the notable scalp of Saddadd on his reappearance in the spring and was narrowly denied in a listed race at Saint-Cloud on his only other start. The race could well throw up another smart prospect as the six-runner field is comprised of expensive purchases from top yards. Timeform's vote goes to High Storm, representing Karl Burke, the trainer of Liberty Lane. High Storm, who is by a stamina influence in Nathaniel and out of a half-sister to Melbourne Cup third Jakkalberry, showed something to work with when third behind a pair with experience in a seven-furlong novice at Redcar. Unsurprisingly, given his stout pedigree, he shaped as if he would benefit from a stiffer test of stamina, so the step up to an extended mile on more testing ground at Nottingham should be in his favour.

Aidan O'Brien introduces well-bred newcomers at Navan Aidan O'Brien has won the last three editions of the mile maiden (15:52) on Navan's card and is represented by a couple of well-bred newcomers this time around. On jockey bookings, Ex Animo, the mount of Wayne Lordan, would appear to be the number one contender and, typically for a Coolmore runner, he has an impressive pedigree. He is by the late Wootton Bassett and out of a Group 3-winning sister to 1000 Guineas and Oaks winner Love. That makes Ex Animo a half-brother to the useful Serenity Prayer who finished runner-up in the Musidora Stakes this season. O'Brien's other runner, Proposition, has an even more notable pedigree, however, and is from a family that has provided Coolmore with plenty of success. The son of Frankel is out of Irish 1000 Guineas winner Halfway To Heaven, making him a close relation to the multiple Group 1 winners Magical and Rhododendron. Rhododendron, incidentally, is the dam of Derby winner Auguste Rodin.