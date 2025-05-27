Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Three points of interest Ed Walker sends strong team to Hamilton Ed Walker is yet to saddle a winner at Hamilton, but he’s only ever had six runners at the track during his training career, and it is interesting he sends a strong team to Scotland on Wednesday with that in mind. All three of his runners have a great chance, but Moutai stands out now making his handicap debut in the Cupa Slates Handicap (14:30).

His sales price more than doubled to €225,000 at the breeze-ups last year and he displayed promise in two starts as a juvenile, his early keenness telling in the closing stages on debut, and he shaped much better than the bare result in heavy ground next time. Moutai also caught the eye on his return over seven furlongs at Doncaster last month, not at all knocked about and leaving the impression he has an even bigger performance in his locker. The step up to this extended mile will suit him well and his physique suggests he’s the type to go on improving for a while this season – he has the Horse In Focus Flag and ‘Timeform small p’ attached to his rating. An opening mark of 72 looks fair and he’s one to be interested in for an in-form trainer who has the Hot Trainer Flag.

Dothan looks a sprinter to follow The Fixing Point Cladding Fasteners Handicap (15:30) at Hamilton looks a very good opportunity for the Ed Bethell-trained Dothan to continue his progression.

He improved with each run last year, and showed the benefit of a gelding operation when opening his account on handicap debut at Doncaster last month. The drop to five furlongs didn’t phase him, given a patient ride and finding plenty in the closing stages to run down the eventual runner-up who attempted to make all of the running. Dothan still didn’t look the finished article on that occasion, either, hanging to his left a little under pressure but still able to get the job done. The return to six furlongs ought to be in his favour and he still looks well treated following a 2lb rise in the weights – he’s at least 2lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Distinction well treated back at Beverley Distinction won the Connexin’s Smooth Switch Handicap (16:10) at Beverley 12 months ago and he’s weighted to repeat the feat.

He won this from a mark of 61 last year, while he also went on to win at Pontefract off 67, and his sketchy form since means that he arrives to defend his crown form a lowly 59. Distinction wasn’t disgraced in a much stronger handicap than this at Kempton last time, either, racing in touch throughout before not being able to go with the principals in the final furlong. He’s back at a more realistic level now and, given he generally goes well at this track – his form figures read 4211 and he has the Horses For Courses Flag – it would be no surprise to see him bounce right back to his best returned to Beverley.