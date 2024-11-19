Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Wednesday.

Three points of interest

Big-money Cheltenham buy Buckna makes hurdles debut There are plenty making their hurdling debuts in the opening contest at Ffos Las (12:15) and the one that takes the eye with a price tag of £350,000 is four-year-old newcomer Buckna. He comes from the first crop of Gold Cup and dual Irish St Leger winner Order of St George and is from the family of Lord Who, Measureofmydreams and Sutton Place who all won graded contests in Ireland. Buckna won his only start in Irish points at Kirkistown last March, with the placed pair from that race going on to join Gordon Elliott and Paul Nicholls respectively. Just five days later, Buckna went through the ring at the Cheltenham Festival Sale where he fetched the second-highest price of the day before joining Warren Greatrex to race in the colours of his yard’s owners Jim and Claire Bryce. Their maroon and beige colours have been carried to success both on the Flat and over jumps for Greatrex’s in-form yard, including with juvenile hurdler Quantock Hills at Fontwell on a day of mixed fortunes for the stable on Sunday. In a race where proven ability over hurdles is in short supply, Buckna looks a particularly interesting newcomer.

Prospects of an Aprahamian double at Ffos Las Lieutenant Billy Aprahamian’s name might be most familiar from his riding days contesting Sandown’s military races which included winning the 2018 Grand Military Gold Cup on the Nicky Henderson-trained Baden. Unfortunately, his efforts to lose more than two stone in weight to ride in the latest renewal of that contest in January were in vain as Aprahamian ended up on the deck but, in any case, the former professional polo player is enjoying a successful training career from his Northamptonshire base these days, with five winners on the board so far this season. Aprahamian hasn’t had a double in his still brief training career to date, though he did have two seconds at Huntingdon last week showing that the yard’s runners are in good form. However, he sends two runners to Ffos Las on Wednesday, both of whom have leading chances in their respective races. First up is Stone’s Throw in the maiden hurdle (13:25). The winner of a bumper for Paul Webber early in the season, Stone’s Throw shaped well on his first start for his new yard when making a promising debut over hurdles at Ludlow. Coming from well off the pace, Stone’s Throw took third behind La Marquise and looks sure to improve on that, particularly with an extra half-mile to go here. Just over an hour later, Pep Talking looks the one to beat in the handicap chase (14:35). He’s another recruit to the yard following Webber’s retirement earlier in the year. Strong in the betting, Pep Talking showed improved form back up in trip when successful at Uttoxeter earlier in the month and looks capable of defying a 5lb rise in the weights. Roi de France out to resume progress on all-weather

Joint-trainer of Roi de France John Gosden

John & Thady Gosden’s three-year-old Roi de France was one of the leading fancies for the Cambridgeshire, sent off at 17/2 to beat his thirty rivals but finishing down the field after not being persevered with once his chance had gone. That was the son of Sea The Star’s first run on ground softer than good which offers a legitimate excuse for his underperforming at Newmarket. Prior to that, Roi de France looked a most progressive colt under firmer conditions. He had shown plenty of ability on his sole two-year-old start when second on the all-weather at Lingfield and got off the mark at the third attempt when winning a novice at Windsor in July with plenty in hand. Stepped up to the Cambridgeshire trip, he then showed plenty of improvement on his handicap debut when second on firm ground at Yarmouth, finding only fellow handicap debutant James Webb too good after that rival got first run. Still with potential, Roi de France heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1lb in what looks a cracking mile handicap (17:30) at Kempton and he could well take this on the way to becoming a smart four-year-old next season.

Tip of the Day Duke of Oxford – 19:30 Kempton Flags: Hot Trainer, Top Rated

Duke of Oxford is a useful and reliable stayer for Michael Bell and ended last year with a couple of wins over this course and distance. While he has yet to get his head in front this season, he has run two very good races in defeat at Newcastle, finishing second in the Marathon on All-Weather Championships Finals Day in the spring and third in the Northumberland Plate in the summer. Duke of Oxford ran another sound race back at Kempton last time after a break when just over a length third behind Cool Party. That race didn’t pan out ideally for him behind the all-the-way winner but he meets that rival on 5lb better terms here which gives him every chance of turning the tables, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1lb.