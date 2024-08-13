Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday, including an Aidan O'Brien runner at Salisbury.

Three points of interest Note Stoute’s two-year-old fillies Sir Michael Stoute has only had four individual two-year-old fillies run this season, but three of those, namely The Terminus, Formal and Anna Swan, all look well above average. Therefore, Inquisition, who is Stoute’s only runner on Wednesday, is well worth a second look in what looks like a strong fillies’ novice event on paper at Kempton (17:25).

Inquisition carries the colours of Cheveley Park Stud – as do Formal and Anna Swan – and is a typically well-bred filly, by Sea The Stars and out of a smart mare who is a half-sister to high-class Mutakayyef and Falmouth Stakes winner Veracious. It appears that Stoute has inherited a good bunch of juvenile fillies and it will be noteworthy if she is prominent in the betting.

Beckett sends one runner to Beverley Ralph Beckett doesn’t have many runners at Beverley, in fact, Stanhope Gardens, who goes in the seven-furlong maiden (14:45), will be just his second runner at the track this season.

In total, Beckett has had only nine runners at the East Yorkshire track since 2021, and can boast an a good overall strike rate of 21%. Stanhope Gardens’ sales price rose to 210,000 guineas from foal to yearling and he showed plenty to work on when finishing third on his debut over seven furlongs at Salisbury last month. His inexperience was evident, running green in the early stages and still having plenty to do two furlongs from home, but he made good headway in the closing stages without being knocked about. Stanhope Gardens will be suited by further in time but he seems sure to be sharper for that initial experience and looks the one to beat for a yard whose juveniles are flying at present.

O’Brien sends rare runner to Salisbury Aidan O’Brien has only ever had three runners at Salisbury, two of those coming when the Autumn Stakes was rearranged when Ascot was being renovated, and the other being Cambridge who won a novice event last year. It is therefore very interesting that he sends over The Parthenon for a Listed event on Wednesday.

He is from a family the yard knows well, and he displayed useful form when not beaten far in a Group 3 on his debut at the Curragh in May, and he confirmed that promise when landing the odds in a seven-furlong maiden at Gowran in June. The Parthenon has a bit to find with New Century on form, but he is a well-bred colt who remains with plenty of potential, especially now moving up to a mile for the first time.

Tip of the Day Gracious Leader – 19:30 Kempton Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated

Gracious Leader was an expensive yearling but showed only fair form on his first three starts. However, he proved a totally different proposition following a gelding operation when opening his account on handicap debut at Lingfield three weeks ago. He was all the rage in the betting on that occasion, and duly made a mockery of his opening mark, overcoming some adverse circumstances to win with plenty in hand, shuffled back and forced wide on the home turn, but finding plenty in the straight to win going away. Gracious Leader is out of a smart mare and, judged on that performance, he has plenty more to offer and he is strongly fancied to defy an 8 lb rise kept to the all-weather.