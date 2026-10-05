Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

My Mate Mackley handicapped to win again My Mate Mackley has won three times this year, the latest coming over this course and distance last week where he proved better than ever, and he’s handicapped to record a fourth in the Play Your Multiples At matchbook.com Handicap (16:33).

He had his usual cheekpieces reapplied having raced in a hood at Southwell previously and there was plenty to like about his performance, produced to lead inside the final furlong then wandering when in front like one who has more to offer. My Mate Mackley has taken a liking to this course – he has the Horses For Courses Flag – and he’s hit the frame in all 12 starts since making his handicap debut in the spring, highlighting his consistency. He escapes a penalty for that success as it was an apprentices’ handicap and he is sure to launch another bold bid from the same mark.

Magic Music one to keep on side at this trip Magic Music was well backed when opening her account over seven furlongs at Doncaster earlier in the year and she returned to a similar level of form when narrowly beaten over this course and distance a fortnight ago.

She had shaped better than the bare result in heavy ground on her previous start and wasted no time bouncing back to form away from testing conditions, and she was arguably unlucky not to win. Magic Music met trouble over a furlong out when making her effort, but stayed on well once in the clear, and only just failed to reel in the better placed winner. That was just her second start at six furlongs, but she is one to be interested in over this trip, and she can make amends now in the Mario @ Traci Plough Duxford Last Orders Handicap (17:01).

Affettuoso one to follow in handicaps Affettuoso was strong in the betting for both of his starts last season, but he was too green to do himself justice on debut at Doncaster, and then bumped into a now-smart rival at Windsor.

He shaped better than the bare result on his return at Carlisle in June, too, and showed the benefit of a gelding operation when bolting up at Lingfield last month. Admittedly, that wasn’t a deep race, but he was backed as though defeat was out of the question, and he made short work of some inferior rivals on his first start at a mile and a half. There should be plenty more to come from him in the bettingsites.co.uk Your Betting Guide Handicap (20:00) from what looks a fair opening mark, especially over this trip, which is more in line with his pedigree – out of a listed winner over a mile and a half – and he’s the type to go on progressing for a while yet, bred to be smart after all.