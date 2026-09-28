Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Chicago bears close inspection

Timeform pace forecasts and maps provide a very useful tool when trying to build a picture of how you think a race will be run. The Nairns's Oatcakes Handicap (15:08) at Ayr offers a good example, with a pace forecast of ‘weak’ as only Zowal and Mano Chicago are likely to offer a semblance of resistance to perennial front-runner Krissy. Despite ideally preferring better ground, the last-named is respected with first-time cheekpieces employed, but – assuming all is right after returning amiss at Chester - Mano Chicago may be in a better position to strike than the likes of Keep An Eye On It (‘Horse In Focus’ after a good effort at Carlisle), recent Haydock winner Mehmas Champion and the class-dropping C&D specialist Star Cast, all of whom tend to be held up. Three of the last four winners of this handicap raced prominently, and with testing ground likely to make it hard to make up serious ground from off the pace, it might be best to look to those sorts once more.

‘Hot Trainer’ Beckett one to follow

The Timeform ‘Hot Trainer’ flag pinpoints the in-form stables that are perhaps under the radar, whose horses are hitting their ratings mark a high percentage of that particular time. One such yard is that of Ralph Beckett, with the win of El Matador at Hamilton on Monday a 20th in September with a few days left to go. His entries on Tuesday are led by Ascot runner-up Divide And Conquer in the British EBF Future Stayers' Novice Stakes (15:32), a race for those whose sire or dam won a race of one mile about two furlongs or over. The daughter of Camelot faces two interesting newcomers, as well as the twice-raced Al Qayed who was third in a strong Goodwood maiden last time, but this 320,000gns yearling shaped very well when attracting good support on her debut and this ‘Horse In Focus’ can go one place better here. Ensor Mews didn’t shape quite as well on his debut, but it’s notable that he was a well-backed 2/1 favourite when fifth at Southwell when last seen in November. He drops a furlong in trip for this belated return to action (17:30).

Chariots at Wolverhampton