Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.
Battle of the course specialists at Ripon
There are four course winners in the Napoleons Casino And Restaurant Leeds Apprentice Handicap (14:10), with three of those boasting the Timeform 'Horses For Courses' flag.
Perhaps the most familiar of those is the 11-year-old Poet's Dawn who is having his 135th career start today. A remarkable figure, and his 2026 haul of wins includes three over C&D, so he should be happy back over this trip at his second-favourite venue (four wins here, six at Beverley).
Cosmos Raj has been a similar credit to connections, the eight-year-old able to boast five course wins though all but one have come over a mile. He got back to winning ways at Redcar last month, taking advantage of a tumbling mark, and a 3lb rise here should mean that he is very competitive once more.
Completing the trio is Precious Spartan. At half the age of Cosmos Raj, the Patrick Neville-trained four-year-old has three wins here over a mile (recorded during his first four starts for the yard) but stays this longer trip fine and should fare better than when ridden too aggressively in first-time cheekpieces at Ayr last month.
A tricky puzzle to solve, with a case made for any of the eight runners, but if one of those three wins then you can't say the evidence wasn't there.
Cowell on the scoresheet again at Brighton?
London Is Blue "is a popular fan-run media network and podcast dedicated to Chelsea Football Club" according to my friend Google, and the signs appear to be brighter this season for the West London side, for all they've got some way to go to match last year's champions Arsenal.
However, the horse of the same name certainly looks the one to beat in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Supporting UK Racing Handicap (16:06), with the Robert Cowell-trained gelding twice successful over this C&D at this time a year ago, with both wins coming in fields of six runners or less.
He caught the eye of the Timeform race reporters when second in a small-field contest at Lingfield last month - "wasn't seen to best effect having made his move wide on the home turn" - and, up against five runners at most, is fancied to pick up another win for his in-form yard.
Spotlight on Variety Act at Wolverhampton
The market is often a good indicator when assessing the chances of Sir Mark Prescott-trained horses who are stepping up in distance in handicaps, though the victory of 9/1 chance Pace Attack at Southwell on Monday also shows that it's not always the case.
Nevertheless, the finishing position of the last seven favourites from the yard is 1-1-1-6-1-7, so it's clearly worth taking note.
Though Lux Aeterna (in first-time blinkers) and top-weight Booziebrunch should offer some resistance in the market, Variety Act has the potential to be quite a warm order for the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 512 Handicap (18:20), with the son of a half-sister to the 2m-2m4f Group 1 winner Vazirabad likely to improve now racing over further than a mile.
He caught the eye – picking up the 'Horse In Focus' flag - when held up over seven furlongs last time and not given a hard time by his jockey late on, and he looks the type to take off in handicaps now stepped up in trip.
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