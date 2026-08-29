Al Aasy and Diego Ventura add to Blue Bolt and Senorita Bonita starring for visitors at Deauville

John Ingles reflects on events at Deauville this month, including British success, a record-breaking sale and a top trainer's final runner at the track.
The end of August also sees the end of French racing’s month-long summer transfer to the seaside at Deauville. September means a return to Paris for the build-up to the Arc meeting – the Arc trials at Longchamp are only a week away – while the jumpers will be returning to nearby Auteuil not long after.
There were three pattern races on Deauville’s final day on Sunday, including the Group 2 Grand Prix de Deauville where Jean-Claude Rouget saddled his final runner at the track after announcing that he’ll be ending his near fifty-year training career next month.
It was at Deauville where Rouget – born in Normandy even though his main base is at the opposite end of France in Pau - trained the 7,000th winner of his career in August 2022. Rouget’s Grand Prix runner was Arrow Eagle, also his last Group 1 winner when successful in last year’s Prix Royal-Oak, and he looked all set to take the prize until Al Aasy and Chestnut Rocket swooped very late in proceedings, leaving Rouget's runner a close-up third.
Arrow Eagle is a half-brother to Rouget’s unbeaten Prix du Jockey Club and Arc winner Ace Impact, the only colt to complete that double in the same year since the French Derby’s distance was reduced. Ace Impact was Rouget’s second Arc winner, three years after Sottsass in 2020, he too one of Rouget’s six Jockey Club winners. Another was Vadeni, who went on to win the Eclipse, while Rouget’s other Group 1 winners in Britain included the Champion Stakes winners Literato and Almanzor. The latter pair, along with Ace Impact, were all prepped for their big autumn races with wins in Deauville’s Prix Guillaume d’Ornano.
Deauville is a short hop across the Channel for British trainers, and 11 Listed or Group races went to British-trained horses over the last four weeks, with Al Aasy and Diego Ventura adding a Group 2 and Group 3 respectively on Sunday.
A couple of fillies have provided the highlights for British yards at Deauville this month. Blue Bolt (119) repeated her Falmouth Stakes victory over Precise – third in the Jacques le Marois a fortnight later – for Andrew Balding in the Prix Rothschild, a race where Moon Target and Evolutionist, for Sir Mark Prescott and Karl Burke respectively, completed the frame for the visitors.
Last weekend Senorita Bonita (114) provided Simon and Ed Crisford with their second winner of the Prix Morny, three years after Vandeek, when bolting up by four lengths to put herself top of Timeform’s two-year-old ratings.
While French-trained horses kept Deauville’s other Group 1 races at home, there were some good efforts in defeat from the likes of Division (118), runner-up for William Haggas in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, and Zeus Olympios (119), second in the Prix Jacques le Marois for Karl Burke. Division produced a career best and shaped well in going down by a short neck to Samangan after having to come from a bit further back than the winner. He holds an entry in next Saturday’s Sprint Cup.
The consistent Zeus Olympios, in the colours of Bow Echo who had been due to run in the same race before sustaining his career-ending injury, was beaten a similar distance by Samangan’s stablemate Rayif in the Jacques le Marois. Burke had a Deauville winner later in the month when his Beverley maiden winner Rosberg (101) followed up in a valuable listed race for two-year-olds over a mile.
Charlie Appleby’s good recent form extended to the runners he sent over to Deauville. Distant Storm (113), who had been third to Bow Echo in the 2000 Guineas and then runner-up to Gstaad in the Irish 2000 Guineas in his two previous starts this year, made the most of a drop in grade on his return to action in the Group 3 Prix Daphnis which is run over the round mile. He stayed on strongly from off the pace in the short Deauville straight to lead close home and a step up in trip could be on the cards next.
His stable-companions, the fillies Hassaleh (109) and Romantic Symphony (111), each made good impressions with their Group 3 wins. Hassaleh had been a four-length winner of a listed race over seven furlongs at Deauville the previous month and followed up in good style over the extra furlong of the Prix Lieurey, overcoming a wide trip and coming from last to beat Brian Meehan’s Esna (106) by a length. She looks one to keep on the right side.
So too does Romantic Symphony who is going from strength to strength in keeping with her substantial physique. Beaten by Calandagan’s half-sister Calasita in a listed race at Longchamp earlier in the summer, Romantic Symphony turned the tables on that filly in the Prix Lady O’Reilly over the extended mile and a half. Her siblings have done well in North America, with Yibir winning the Breeders’ Cup Turf and Wild Illusion finishing second in the Filly & Mare Turf at the same meeting, so it’s no surprise that Romantic Symphony is due to head across the Atlantic too for next month’s E. P. Taylor Stakes in Canada.
Symbol of Majesty (105) was another Newmarket-based three-year-old filly to pick up a Group 3 win. Runner-up in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot from a BHA mark of 86, she was stepped up in trip, as well as grade, by John and Thady Gosden for the Prix de Psyche where she proved well suited by the mile and a quarter.
George Scott sent just the two runners to Deauville in recent weeks and both were successful. Three-year-old sprinter Behike (113) continued his progress with a win in the listed Prix Moonlight Cloud, taking his record to three out of three over six furlongs, while new recruit Wimbledon Hawkeye (116) gained his first win in the Victorious Forever colours in a competitive edition of the Group 3 Prix Gontaut-Biron. Having just his second start for Scott, Wimbledon Hawkeye’s long-term objective for his new owners is the upgraded Bahrain International Trophy later in the year.
Another with his sights set on a big prize much further afield is Defiantly (116), winner of last weekend’s Group 2 Prix Kergorlay on his pattern race debut for Joseph O’Brien who has long since impressed with the placing of his runners in France. The small field had all the makings of a typical French staying race of a dawdle and then a sprint which would have been no good for Defiantly dropping back from two good runs over extreme trips, finishing second in the Ascot Stakes and winning the Goodwood Stakes. Mindful of this, he was given a very good ride by Dylan Browne McMonagle who controlled things from the front, upping the tempo in the back straight to make it a true test and staying on too well for the William Haggas mare Santorini Star (113).
There are two future Melbourne Cup winners on the Kergorlay roll of honour – Americain and Protectionist – and that’s the target for the Australian-owned Defiantly whose trainer has won the Melbourne Cup twice already. Defiantly is also a half-brother to last year’s Melbourne Cup third Middle Earth.
Away from the black-type contests, there was very good money on offer in a couple of newcomers races restricted to horses who have gone through the ring at one or other of the Arqana sales that take place at Deauville. In the contest for colts and geldings, British stables took the first three places with I Will Be King (82p) the head winner for the Crisfords, beating the rather unlucky Noble Traveller (82p) for Richard Hannon with Hereward (77p) third for Brian Meehan.
The Valmont-owned winner, who holds a Royal Lodge entry, was bought privately for €250,000 at Arqana’s breeze-up sale in May (he won €80,000 of that back straight away) and is by Ten Sovereigns out of a daughter of the Nassau Stakes winner Favourable Terms.
Mention of the Araqana sales is a reminder that Deauville in August is not just about the racing. Among notable graduates of past yearling sales at Deauville are Blue Bolt (a €400,000 purchase in 2023) and this year’s French classic winners for Coolmore, Constitution River and Diamond Necklace, bought for €400,000 and €1.7m respectively in 2024. Diamond Necklace, who lost her unbeaten record in last weekends’ Prix Jean et Louis Romanet, was the sale-topper that year.
Coolmore were big buyers again at Deauville this month and smashed the record for the most expensive yearling ever sold in France when seeing off Godolphin to secure a son of the late Wootton Bassett for €4.6m. He’s from the family of Ballydoyle stars past and present, his grandam being a half-sister to Giant’s Causeway and his dam a half-sister to Scandinavia. Suffice to say, that would have been well beyond Jean-Claude Rouget’s sort of budget. Much of his success was founded on Deauville yearling purchases for much more reasonable sums. Among some of his Group 1 winners mentioned earlier, Almanzor had cost €100,000, Ace Impact €75,000 and Literato just €40,000.
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