On the radar in September: Horses to follow at Doncaster, Newmarket and in Ireland

Ben Linfoot is looking forward to September's action and he selects a quartet of horses he's looking out for in the month ahead.

The summer racing roadshow may have ground to a halt at York, but as the kids go back to school this week and we head towards the autumn the Flat season enters a crucial period in both England and Ireland. September is a great month on the turf, particularly when it comes to the two-year-olds, while festivals at Doncaster, Ayr and at Irish Champions Weekend keep the action coming thick and fast. Prestigious handicaps like the Ayr Gold Cup and the Cambridgeshire take place in September, too, and while we’ll likely get a mix of ground with the weather changeable at this time of year that tends to only enhance the punting opportunities. Here are four on my radar for September’s action.

APOLLO ONE (Portland Handicap, Doncaster, September 12) Apollo One went into York looking a very well-handicapped horse, but after being beaten by 30 horses in his previous three races he had something to prove. At eight-years-old, was he a back number? His run in fourth in the ultra-competitive Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival suggested not. Ridden with restraint by Colin Keane, he stayed on strongly from two furlongs out to go from near last to fourth, looking every inch a player off a mark of 91 going into September. The handicapper has dropped him another pound to 90, so he’s now fully 12lb below the 102 mark he ran off when runner-up in last year’s Portland Handicap at Doncaster. The rare distance suits him well and, right at home with a bit of cut in the ground, he looks a major player for the Town Moor handicap again this year. GENTLE HURRICANE (Champagne Stakes, Doncaster, September 12) Another one who caught the eye at York was Andrew Balding’s Gentle Hurricane in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes, form that received a boost after the fourth home, Alfred Wallace, landed the Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday. Haffner was an impressive winner on the face of it, winning by two lengths for Aidan O’Brien, but that was the fourth run of his career and he fully utilised that experience with a streetwise performance under Ryan Moore. Gentle Hurricane was the one to follow him home in second place, on just the second start of his career, but he seriously improved on his debut win at Salisbury with the promise of more to come. A sizeable colt who might just love a bit of cut in the ground, he’s firmly on the shortlist for the Champagne for a yard who won the Doncaster race with Acomb winner Chaldean back in 2022.