Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Kennedy catches the eye amongst jockey uplifts

Jockey uplifts are the order of the day on what is otherwise a relatively mundane Tuesday; there are 11 in total – perhaps everyone is on holiday? - with one of the most significant appearing to be Jack Kennedy taking over in the saddle on Sneddy Eddie in the Join Racing TV Now With A Free Trial Handicap Hurdle (15:07) at Downpatrick. The six-year-old has been around the houses and he was easy to back when sent off at 16/1 on his handicap debut for Gordon Elliott last time out when ridden by an amateur jockey. However, he showed his first form over hurdles having been waited with, unable to land a blow but running on well at the line. That felt a bit like a feeler, with connections working out what they have; it appears that this unchanged mark of 88, with stable jockey Kennedy taking over in the saddle, at a course that favours nippy types all adds up to a big run.

Beach time at Downpatrick?

Presumably named after the seaside spot in northern France, Martin Plage makes his debut for Willie Mullins in the following Plus 2 Print Remembering Tony Oakes MBE Maiden Hurdle (15:37), with his switch from the care of Ben Brookhouse – who is developing a yard in Warwickshire with the plan of reopening after a year's hiatus - gaining the 'Trainer Uplift' flag. Now seven, the French-bred gelding shaped with promise in a pair of fair-quality bumpers early in his career and it was the same story over hurdles in late-2024 when contesting novice events at Wetherby, albeit without making the winners’ enclosure. That looks likely to change this season if standing more racing, and this former point-to-point winner (over two and a half miles on decent ground) looks to have been found a good opportunity if straight enough following a 587-day absence. The yard/owner had a similar winner with Brechin Castle at Naas back in March. San Hilario is the main opposition, but he’s had a lot of chances and his best form has come on deep ground.

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