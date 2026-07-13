Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.
Kennedy catches the eye amongst jockey uplifts
Jockey uplifts are the order of the day on what is otherwise a relatively mundane Tuesday; there are 11 in total – perhaps everyone is on holiday? - with one of the most significant appearing to be Jack Kennedy taking over in the saddle on Sneddy Eddie in the Join Racing TV Now With A Free Trial Handicap Hurdle (15:07) at Downpatrick.
The six-year-old has been around the houses and he was easy to back when sent off at 16/1 on his handicap debut for Gordon Elliott last time out when ridden by an amateur jockey. However, he showed his first form over hurdles having been waited with, unable to land a blow but running on well at the line.
That felt a bit like a feeler, with connections working out what they have; it appears that this unchanged mark of 88, with stable jockey Kennedy taking over in the saddle, at a course that favours nippy types all adds up to a big run.
Beach time at Downpatrick?
Presumably named after the seaside spot in northern France, Martin Plage makes his debut for Willie Mullins in the following Plus 2 Print Remembering Tony Oakes MBE Maiden Hurdle (15:37), with his switch from the care of Ben Brookhouse – who is developing a yard in Warwickshire with the plan of reopening after a year's hiatus - gaining the 'Trainer Uplift' flag.
Now seven, the French-bred gelding shaped with promise in a pair of fair-quality bumpers early in his career and it was the same story over hurdles in late-2024 when contesting novice events at Wetherby, albeit without making the winners’ enclosure.
That looks likely to change this season if standing more racing, and this former point-to-point winner (over two and a half miles on decent ground) looks to have been found a good opportunity if straight enough following a 587-day absence. The yard/owner had a similar winner with Brechin Castle at Naas back in March.
San Hilario is the main opposition, but he’s had a lot of chances and his best form has come on deep ground.
Be Grateful at Beverley
There are only two ‘Horses In Focus’ running on Tuesday: Nakassama in the Tote Guarantee, Never Beaten By SP Handicap Hurdle (16:47) at Downpatrick, and So Grateful in the Connexin Gigabit Gallop Handicap (16:23) at Beverley.
The fast-improving Nakassama is clearly of interest, but he faces another Brookhouse/Mullins switcher in Caher Roes Den, so the safer bet may prove to be in East Yorkshire where the Michael & David Easterby-trained So Grateful - who tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - has his first start since showing a return to form at Ayr.
“took a step back in the right direction, possibly still working up to full fitness the way he shaped; he's fallen to a plater's mark but isn't one based on last year's 2-win haul.”
Those comments from the Timeform race reporter suggest that today could be the day now he’s dropped to a stiff five furlongs and granted a low draw.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.