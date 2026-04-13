Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Startled brings strong form to the table

Startled had shaped well when finishing in the frame on his first couple of starts in handicap company and built on those solid foundations to run out an emphatic winner of a Nottingham handicap on his final start last season. That two-and-a-half-length success looked like a good performance at the time but seems even better now as the form has been franked on numerous occasions, with five rivals - including the runner-up - going on to win next time. Startled was unable to add his name to the list of next-time winners as he finished third on his reappearance at Lingfield in February, but he was beaten only half a length and a neck in third racing from 2 lb out of the weights in a better handicap than he needs to contest. He was also caught further back than ideal in a race in which prominent tactics proved an advantage, so there was a lot to like about the way he stayed on behind a couple who had raced closer to the pace. That performance earned Startled the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and the way he shaped there suggests he ought to appreciate stepping up in trip in the seven-furlong handicap (15:00) at Newmarket.

Past winner Regal Envoy is reunited with Murphy

Regal Envoy lost his way towards the end of last year, but he has fallen in the weights as a consequence and starts off this campaign on a potentially lenient mark based on the form he showed in the early stages of the 2025 turf season. Regal Envoy was successful on three of his first five starts last year, including the five-furlong handicap (15:35) at Newmarket that he contests again on Tuesday. He's only 2 lb higher in the weights than 12 months ago, while he's still 5 lb below the mark he defied at Windsor last June, so is clearly on a dangerous mark if refreshed following a break. All three of those victories last year were achieved under Oisin Murphy, who had also won aboard Regal Envoy at Salisbury the previous season. Regal Envoy has won four of his seven starts under Murphy, at an excellent strike rate of 57% for a sprint handicapper, so it looks significant that trainer William Knight has again called upon the services of the five-time champion jockey.

Read: Timeform's reaction to the Grand National

Tiger Power looks to have been let in lightly

The mile handicap for three-year-olds (16:10), the penultimate race on the Newmarket card, features some unexposed sorts, though there's a standout contender on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Tiger Power heads Timeform's figures by 6 lb having been handed a lenient-looking opening BHA mark of 85. He showed promise on his two starts last season, winning on debut at Haydock before running at least as well when third at Newcastle, but produced a much-improved display when comfortably defying a penalty on his return to action at Southwell in February. Tiger Power impressed with how he moved through that contest, looming up over two furlongs out and leading on the bridle soon after. It briefly looked as if he would have to work hard for the victory as he was tackled over a furlong out, but he picked up strongly to assert inside the final 100 yards and score by two and a quarter lengths, proving well suited by the longer trip on his first crack at a mile. The quality of that performance may have been underestimated by the BHA handicapper and the promising Tiger Power looks to have been let in lightly.