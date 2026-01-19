Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Thriving Heeztheboy can win again Heeztheboy largely struggled for Pauline Robson, but he has made an excellent start for his current yard, winning four of his five starts, and he can record another success in the Kube – Leicester’s Premier Events Venue Handicap Chase (14:02) on Tuesday.

He capitalised on a reduced mark at Hexham in October and hasn’t looked back since, producing yet another career-best effort when taking the scalp of the odds-on favourite over two and a half miles at this course over Christmas. There was plenty to like about that effort, Heeztheboy always holding on and the front two pulled well clear of the remainder. Another 7lb rise in the weights means he’s now 33lb higher in the weights than when joining this yard, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down, and he makes plenty of appeal moving back up in trip (he’s won over three miles this season).

McLaurey worth another chance The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Rated Novice Chase (14:50) at Down Royal may not be the strongest race of its type and the Emmet Mullins-trained McLaurey is worth another chance to confirm his previous promise in this sphere.

He was progressive over hurdles last season, winning a couple of times, including a big-field handicap at Leopardstown before finding the demands of the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival too strong. McLaurey has shown plenty of ability over fences this season, also, catching the eye on his first two starts in this sphere, and he was well fancied for his handicap debut in this sphere at Naas this month. He never really looked like rewarding his supporters, however, his jumping lacking the speed and fluency and he ultimately was never a threat. McLaurey clearly had an off day and is well worth another chance to prove himself a progressive chaser, still open to improvement and his form is some of the best on offer in this field.

Williams has a good record at Leicester Venetia Williams has a 25% strike rate at Leicester over the last five seasons and she’s going for back-to-back wins in the Racecourse Live Streams On RacingTV Extra Handicap Chase (15:32). Light-raced eight-year-old Jeu d’Opale has only had four starts for the yard since moving from France last year and he shaped better than the bare result on his return over hurdles at Ludlow last month.

He attracted some support that day, but didn't settle fully upped to three miles for the first time, and didn’t quite get home. There was promise to glean from his first start over fences in Britian (was a winner in France in this sphere) at Lingfield last time, too, but he didn’t quite have the pace of the winner dropped to two miles. The return to this longer trip should be in his favour and, based on the pick of his efforts in France, he should be competitive from his current mark.