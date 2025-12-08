Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Pure Steel can follow in the footsteps of Spillane’s Tower James Joseph Mangan won the Matchbook Betting Exchange Rated Novice Chase (11:50) at Punchestown with now top-class chaser Spillane’s Tower in 2023 and Pure Steel looks another excellent prospect for the same connections.

He was a winner in points and built on the promise of his Rules debut when opening his account at the second attempt over hurdles at Cork in January, justifying strong support while still not looking the finished article. Pure Steel started a big price on his return and chasing debut in a strong-looking maiden at Naas last month and he again showed plenty to work on. He was making good inroads when hampered at the second-last, but his jockey took things easy on him from there, not unduly punished and finishing with running left at the line. He will be suited by further than two miles in time, but this trip looks fine for the time being, and with improvement expected, he can build on that experience to open his account at the second attempt in this sphere too.

Echoing Silence looks a nice prospect It looks a good renewal of the Matchbook 50:50 Graduation Series Mares Novice Hurdle (13:20) at Punchestown with several progressive types on show, but the Henry de Bromhead-trained Echoing Silence looks the pick of them.

She was purchased for £410,000 after winning in points and made her debut under Rules over hurdles. She showed promise in a race which worked out well and she won with plenty in hand switched to a bumper next time. Echoing Silence had the run of the race, but the runner-up won next time, and she won with any amount in hand upped in trip on her return back over hurdles at Cork last month. She didn’t need to work hard to see off her rivals on that occasion and that form is working out well, the runner-up showing improved for since, while the third and fourth both won next time out. This looks the obvious next step for Echoing Silence, likely to develop into a smart performer this season, and she can follow up before having her sights raised even further.

More to come from Charismatic Soldier Olly Murphy won the TGF Construction Christmas Bonanza Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (13:30) 12 months ago and Charismatic Soldier can give him further success.

He looked raw last season, in need of the experience on hurdling debut, but putting that experience to good use when getting off the mark at Chepstow, not necessarily having to improve, but doing well to win over two miles. Charismatic Soldier wasn’t in the same form under a penalty next time, but that race didn’t get to the bottom of him, and he looked potentially well treated on his return and handicap debut at Wetherby last month. That looked a solid race for the grade and the form is working out well, the two who finished in front of him both winning next time. Once again, he shaped as though there’s even more to come, well suited by the longer trip while leaving the impression he’ll appreciate this even bigger test of stamina.