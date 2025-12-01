Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Qualimita has big form edge Gordon Elliott has a couple of runners in the Clonmel Racecourse Supporters Club Only 100 To Join Beginners’ Chase (15:35), but on both jockey bookings and form, Qualimita looks the first string.

She cost €500,000 after winning her sole start in points and, while she remains a maiden under Rules, she has been found a good opportunity here. Qualimita showed fair form over hurdles but she has improved in two starts over fences recently, unlucky to bump into an above-average type on her debut in this sphere at Gowran, but jumping fine and travelling fluently. Her sights were raised in a Grade 2 event at Punchestown last time and she was far from disgraced in finishing third to the two market leaders, just not having the gears in the closing stages. This is a much more realistic opportunity for her, and she stands out a mile on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, at least 16lb clear of her rivals.

Crown The Future one to follow The Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Nursery Handicap (16:15) at Newcastle doesn’t look a strong event and it looks an excellent opportunity for Crown The Future to record another win.

He was very green on his debut, but learnt from that experience on his next start, missing the break through no fault of his own (blindfold removed late) and making a fleeting move into contention before his effort petered out. Crown The Future had little chance dropped to five furlongs in testing ground on his qualifying run, but he landed a gamble making his nursery debut at Wolverhampton last week, showing much improved form. He had plenty in hand on that occasion, pulling well clear of the remainder with the runner-up, and most of his penalty is offset by a good-value claimer, so he makes plenty of appeal with this step up to a mile likely to suit.

Aisling Oscar ahead of his mark Adrian Keatley has been among the winners of late and Aisling Oscar has an excellent chance of providing him with another in the Always Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap (17:45) at Newcastle.

He had lost his way for Craig O’Neill when trained in Ireland, but made a promising start for this yard over an extended mile at Wolverhampton, and bolted up just two days later over seven furlongs at this track last week. Aisling Oscar was very well supported that day, and never gave his supporters an ounce of worry, travelling strongly and leading on the bridle entering the final furlong, just pushed out to score comfortably. He escapes a penalty and a rise in the weights for that success due to the conditions of the race and he is really hard to oppose from the same mark with this step back up in trip no problem for him.