Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Wistmans Prince can gain compensation The Join The Hereford Racing Club 2026 Handicap Hurdle (14:00) looks open, but Wistmans Prince very much stands out following his handicap debut over this course and distance three weeks ago.

He had started at big prices on his first three starts over hurdles, seemingly brought along with handicaps in mind, and he was shorter in the betting and would have almost certainly have won if staying on his feet. Wistmans Prince went in a first-time tongue tie and was in the process of showing much improved form, his jumping not always tidy, but he led entering the straight and would have recorded a wide-margin win but for a fall at the last. The handicapper has reacted with an 8lb rise in the weights, but that is justifiable, and this Horse In Focus is expected to gain compensation now.

Lecale’s Diamond interesting on chase debut Gavin Cromwell has won three of the last four renewals of the 2026 Group Package Deals Online Beginners Chase (14:15) at Tramore and Lecale’s Diamond has an interesting profile in this year’s renewal.

Indeed, his form figures under Rules so far aren’t inspiring whatsoever, well beaten in all of his four starts so far, but they have all come over hurdles and at around two miles. His pedigree strongly suggests that he’ll come into his own once his stamina is stretched, however, while this quick move to fences is also likely to bring about improvement. Lecale’s Diamond finished runner-up on his sole start in points, and the form of that race isn’t bad, with the third winning in that sphere since. This doesn’t look a strong race, those with previous experience not setting a high bar, and this looks a nice introduction to fences.

Sarab Star remains promising The Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap (17:30) at Lingfield looks a useful contest, but one in which the Jack Channon-trained Sarab Star is expected to come out on top.

He looked a good prospect when overcoming inexperience to make a winning debut at Salisbury last summer, justifying strong support and that form worked out well. Testing conditions were perhaps against him when below form in the Mill Reef next time, and he resumed his progress on his return from 11 months off at Kempton in August. That was a taking performance, setting a sound pace and pulling miles clear with another progressive type. His SP that day once again highlighted the regard in which he’s held, and that notion is backed up further by his trainer going to 200,000 guineas to keep him in the yard at the sales recently having previously raced in the Jaber Abdullah silks. Sarab Star found only a smart sort too strong on his handicap debut at Kempton recently, headed only late on having attempted to make all of the running once again. That was a career-best effort, and he remains open to further improvement, so he’s very much one to keep on the right side following a 4lb rise in the weights.