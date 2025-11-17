Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Scorpio Rising top rated for handicap debut

Scorpio Rising is having only his third start over hurdles and fourth all told in the handicap hurdle (15:15) on Lingfield’s card and given his lightly-raced profile, he appeals as the type to rate higher still for the combination of Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen. He had a couple of runs last term, finishing third in a bumper at Exeter before filling the same position on his debut over hurdles at Ffos Las when showing promise under a hands-and-heels ride. Returning from six months off, Scorpio Rising then initiated a four-timer for his excellent trainer/jockey combination when landing the odds in a maiden hurdle at Perth last month. Never far away, Scorpio Rising jumped on at the last and was driven clear to win by two and a quarter lengths from second favourite Sleedagh. Bowen has a tremendous strike rate at Perth over the last five seasons of 33% but his record at Lingfield is almost as good at 30%, and he can maintain that on Scorpio Rising who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with a ‘p’ denoting further improvement is expected on his handicap debut.

Don’t overlook Unassuming

Newcastle’s evening card features a 0-90 seven-furlong handicap (17:15) where plenty are in with a shout but Unassuming makes plenty of appeal at the head of the weights for ‘Hot Trainer’ George Boughey. Unassuming is going for her fourth win of the year after victories at Yarmouth and Ascot in the summer and a career-best on her latest outing at Wolverhampton. She earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ for last month’s success in a fillies’ handicap as she overcame a pace bias, coming from last to first despite just a steady gallop and winning with a bit up her sleeve. Staying on to lead in the final hundred yards, she was well on top in winning by a length and a quarter from Wilhelmina. Unassuming’s last two wins have come with good-value 5 lb claimer Jack Callan on board and he maintains the partnership here. In a race where plenty of her rivals ran below form last time, Unassuming is clearly in fine heart and she looks sure to be thereabouts again. Minshaar can confirm promise back up in trip

A case can be made for a few in another seven-furlong handicap at Newcastle (18:15), this one for three-year-olds, but Richard Fahey’s filly Minshaar doesn’t have too many miles on the clock and this could be an opportunity for her to register a first win. She didn’t make her debut until this spring and ran one of her best races so far on her handicap debut when beaten less than two lengths into fourth at Haydock in September despite not the clearest of runs. That was over seven furlongs, and she gave the impression she’d be suited by the return to today’s trip when dropped back to six at Southwell last time. Minshaar still looked a bit rough around the edges at Southwell but caught the eye putting in some good late work in keeping on for fifth, beaten a couple of lengths behind winner Vince Lombardi. Minshaar earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag for that effort, giving the impression there are races to be won with her at an ordinary level.