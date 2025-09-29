Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Sectionals point to more to come from Obito

Obito was a decisive winner of a mile-and-a-quarter handicap at Ayr last month - over the same course and distance (15:00) he tackles on Tuesday - but he has run at least as well on his two subsequent starts according to Timeform's ratings. He was no match for one completing the hat-trick with loads in hand at Haydock, but he still ran well to finish runner-up, finishing in front of 12 rivals. He then proved more of a threat when filling the same position at Redcar last time, going down by just half a length to a rival seen to much better effect given how the race developed. Whereas the winner dictated a modest tempo, Obito was held up in last before delivering a strong challenge in the straight that briefly looked like it might carry him to victory. Sectional times back up the visual impression that Obito's effort should be seen in a positive light, and he received a sectional upgrade 5 lb higher than anything else in the race. That performance suggests he could still have a bit more to offer and remains fairly treated following a 2 lb bump in the weights.

Quest For Fun can stop Redarna enhancing record

Redarna's victory at Ayr last month took his tally at the course to nine, placing him behind only Glasses Up (11) on the list of winningmost horses at the venue in the last decade. Three of Redarna's wins at Ayr have come in the extended seven-furlong handicap (15:30) that he contests on Tuesday. His fantastic course record entitles him to plenty of respect, but he might have to settle for minor honours on this occasion behind Quest For Fun. Quest For Fun has also won at Ayr and ran well when runner-up over this course and distance ten days ago. That effort represented a quick return to form after he had finished down the field when meeting trouble in running at Haydock a couple of weeks earlier, and his performance can be upgraded as he was caught further back than ideal in a race in which the winner was able to dictate. Quest For Fun may not have been able to get on terms with the winner, but he pulled three and a half lengths clear of the third and looks fairly treated after edging up only 1 lb in the weights. He remains 7 lb below his highest winning mark.

Oilisa has caught the eye the last twice

Oilisa failed to make an impact in maiden/ novice company but has produced much more promising displays since sent handicapping and has been awarded the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter the last twice. She did well under the circumstances when fourth on her handicap debut at Catterick three weeks ago, catching the eye with the ground she made in the straight having been further back than ideal, and it was a similar story when third at Beverley last time. Oilisa couldn't land a telling blow at Beverley but she finished strongest of all, prompting Timeform's reporter to note she "remains with potential and looks a winner waiting to happen off this basement mark". She is able to run off the same mark in the seven-furlong handicap (20:00) at Newcastle and has the Timeform 'small p' attached to her rating to highlight that further improvement is expected after such promising efforts on both starts in handicaps.