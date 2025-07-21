Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Roman Emperor well treated back in a handicap The Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (17:22) at Lingfield doesn’t look a deep race, and it looks an excellent opportunity for Roman Emperor to follow up his recent Yarmouth success.

That was his first win for 18 months and he found to drop into classified company liberating, always travelling well and overcoming some trouble in-running over two furlongs out to win going away. His confidence should be up now and he looks potentially well treated now back in handicap company from a mark of 55 considering he was rated as high as 81 in his pomp – he’s at least 4lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. Furthermore, the booking of Oisin Murphy looks like a sign of intent from connections. Murphy has ridden for the yard just seven times in the past, and his last ride for John Ryan at Doncaster last year was a winning one.

Sectional horse Calafiori can open his account The Highbet Acca Odds Boost Nursery Handicap (19:00) at Wolverhampton hasn’t got much depth to it, and the George Boughey-trained Calafiori very much stands out on form.

He showed fair form when runner-up in a couple of novice events at Leicester and Redcar earlier in the year before shaping as if amiss on his first start since being gelded at Nottingham last month. However, he bounced right back to form on handicap debut when runner-up at Thirsk last week, only narrowly failing to prevail having endured a troubled passage. Calafiori had to wait for a prolonged period for a run, but he flew home once in the clear, and that performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account. Calafiori is able to race from the same mark as he’s turned out quickly and, at least 9lb clear of his rivals, he stands out on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Hidden Verse stands out on form Hidden Verse is another horse who is well clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the Thanks For Everything Tommo – Happy Retirement Handicap (21:00) at Wolverhampton.

He has improved plenty this year, recording his second win of the season in some style at Chepstow last week. He wasn’t seen to best effect on his previous start, but he had a clear passage down the outside on this occasion, and he proved much too good for his rivals. That was a clear career-best effort and, because of the conditions of that apprentice event, he is able to race from the same mark now. Connections have wisely turned him out quickly and, with no problem with this return to six furlongs, or the all-weather, he’s pretty hard to ignore from a handicapping perspective – he’s 7lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.