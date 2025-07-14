Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Black Endeavour interesting on handicap debut Mark Rimell has saddled only one winner so far this year, but Black Endeavour must have an excellent chance of presenting him with another in the PricedUp Daily Sports Boosts Nursery Handicap (15:10) at Nottingham.

He started 40/1 for his debut and showed clear signs of ability, so much so that he was sent off 7/2 against an odds-on favourite at Windsor on his next start. It is best not to judge Black Endeavour too harshly on that performance, as he was caught wide throughout from a tricky draw, and he showed more of what he's all about when third to a couple of well-bred sorts over five furlongs at this course 10 days ago. He was far from knocked about on that occasion, either, outpaced over a furlong out before staying on again towards the finish. Black Endeavour is sure to be suited by this step up to six furlongs and the booking of Rossa Ryan catches the eye now making his handicap debut.

More to come from Pole Star now tackling elders Pole Star is the sole three-year-old in the 139th Year of The Watt Memorial Handicap (16:30) at Beverley and appears to have excellent claims when taking into account his weight-for-age allowance now tackling two miles for the first time.

He built on previous promise when landing the odds over a mile and a half at Haydock in workmanlike fashion in May, beating a couple of well-bred rivals, the runner-up franking the form by winning next time. Pole Star wasn’t disgraced on his handicap debut upped to a mile and three quarters next time, leaving the impression he still has more to offer, and he confirmed that when reversing form with several from that race when winning back at Haydock over the same trip 10 days ago. That was a useful three-year-old handicap and, while he was perhaps a little fortunate to win (the runner-up didn’t get the clearest run), it would be harsh to take anything away from him given how much he found under pressure. This looks a good piece of placing from a yard that has been rampant in recent weeks and he is sure to improve further now having his stamina stretched further.

Louie The Legend tumbling down the weights The PricedUp.Bet Handicap (17:13) at Nottingham doesn’t look a strong event and Louie The Legend may be ready to take advantage of a tumbling mark.

He showed improved form to open his account at the third attempt over seven furlongs at Chepstow last summer, but he hasn’t managed to build on that success since. Louie The Legend finished nearer last than first in his first three starts this season, but he emerged with some credit on his latest start over a mile and a quarter at Pontefract last time, racing closer to the pace than ideal in a race where those ridden more patiently were seen to an advantage. Louie The Legend fared best of those who raced prominently and judged by that performance he should be well suited by dropping back to this trip. Another positive ride should see him to good effect at this course, too, and he’s potentially well treated now having fallen to a career-low mark – he’s at least 3lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.