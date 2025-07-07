Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Another winner for Varian at Pontefract? It looks a competitive renewal of the Weatherbys Hamilton Pipalong Stakes (15:10) at Pontefract and, given eight of the last 11 winners have returned an SP bigger than 9/1, it is Imperial Quarter who makes most appeal at the prices.

She’s a useful mare at her best, who is versatile regards trip, but one of her best efforts to date came when finishing third to subsequent Group 1 winner Tamfana in the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown last season. Imperial Quarter showed the benefit of her seasonal reappearance when hitting the frame in the Group 3 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle 11 days ago, more prominent tactics than previously causing her to race too freely over the mile and a quarter trip. The return to a mile should suit on that evidence and, if similar tactics are deployed, she could be hard to catch round here at a course where the pace generally holds up, while Roger Varian is two from two with his runners at Pontefract this season.

Cloaks of Gold of interest now handicapping The Pontefract Squash And Leisure Club Handicap (16:10) looks an interesting race and one in which the Richard Hannon-trained Cloaks of Gold is expected to come out on top in.

She had already undergone a breathing operation prior to her debut and she shaped well in an interesting novice at Salisbury, displaying clear signs of greenness under pressure and unable to go with the first two in the closing stages. Cloaks of Gold shaped similarly when filling the same position at Kempton next time, and got closer to the winner than she had previously on her qualifying run at Doncaster 11 days ago. There should be even more improvement in her now sent handicapping and an opening mark of 70 doesn’t look excessive. She’s out of a mare who is closely related to Dubawi and she looks the most progressive runner in this field.

Classy bumper horse Seo Linn can open Flat account Seo Linn had an excellent time of things in bumpers last season and she appears to hold very strong claims in the tote.ie Maiden (17:50) at Tramore.

She built on the promise of her debut when opening her account in that sphere at Ballinrobe in August last year and she reached a useful level of form when winning a couple of listed events at Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring, looking a classy operator in the Nickel Coin at the latter venue. Seo Linn wasn't suited by the emphasis on speed on her debut on the Flat over a mile and a quarter at Down Royal in May, but she didn't improve as expected upped to this trip at Fairyhouse last time. That looked a stronger race than the one she faces now, though, and she now has the assistance of Colin Keane for the first time. She represents a yard who are operating at a 30% strike rate this year and her class can tell now.