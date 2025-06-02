Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Thriving Two B Tanned can complete five-timer Two B Tanned was just modest at best for George Scott last year, but she has done nothing but progress for this yard since making her debut, and looks the one to beat again in the Download The Raceday Ready App Fillies’ Handicap (18:30) at Wolverhampton.

Her winning run started over an extended mile at Beverley in April and she had no problem following up under a penalty over the same course and distance eight days later. A subsequent 9lb rise after those two victories didn’t stop her when completing a hat-trick at Musselburgh last month and she produced another big career-best effort under this rider at Leicester last week. A few in behind that day were caught napping when Two B Tanned went for home, but she was firmly in control all the way up the straight, confirming herself a very progressive filly. She’s back on the all-weather now, but that shouldn’t pose too many problems, and she remains ahead of her mark under a 5lb penalty.

Note Mohammed handicap debutant Ismail Mohammed is two from four with handicap debutants so far this year and Raavi has the potential to show improved form now entering this sphere in the Race And Rest At The Holiday Inn Handicap (19:30) at Wolverhampton.

He started at big prices in three relatively quick runs on turf last year, having more in behind than in front each start, but looking very inexperienced, and he is just the type to do better this season. Interestingly, he’s been gelded since last seen, and also wears a first-time visor, which should help him keep his concentration better. Raavi represents a trainer that is in good form of late and, in a weak handicap, where there doesn’t appear to be much pace, it would be no surprise if he was given a positive ride on his return and prove hard to catch. The market will likely be informative.

Deep Water Bay open to significant improvement Sir Mark Prescott has a strong reputation of improving three-year-olds in handicaps when moving up to a trip more in line with their pedigree, and Deep Water Bay looks a classic type in the Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Handicap (20:30) at Wolverhampton.

Deep Water Bay has plenty of stamina in his pedigree – he’s a half-brother to the same connections’ Arcadian Friend, who incidentally made a winning handicap debut – and he has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, running down the field in races over a mile so far this year. He did shape with some promise on his debut, but was seemingly refused a mark after the usual three runs, and he went in snatches when again well beaten on his latest start at Kempton in April. Deep Water Bay steps up four furlongs in trip now, though, and a much better showing in anticipated now entering handicaps from a lowly mark representing a yard who are operating at a 40% strike rate with handicap debutants this year. He still has the ‘Timeform Large P’ attached to his rating, denoting significant improvement is expected.