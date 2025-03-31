Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Help Me Rhonda remains in good form

James Fanshawe has the Hot Trainer Flag following an excellent March where 65% of his horses ran to form, and Horse In Focus Help Me Rhonda can continue his run of good form in the BetMGM: It’s Showtime Fillies’ Handicap (15:02). She opened her account in a handicap over this trip at Kempton in October on just her third start for Fanshawe and she has shaped better than the bare result on her last two starts over the same course and distance. Help Me Rhonda was unlucky not to finish closer on her return from three months off in January, clipping heels and stumbling badly when moving into contention, and given too much to do while also meeting trouble in running again on her latest start in February. She remains just 1lb higher than her last winning mark, though, and granted a clear passage, she seems sure to be competitive in this field given she finished with running left last time.

Wa Wa can build on promising stable debut

Wa Wa wasn’t a frequent winner when trained in Ireland by Dermot Anthony McLoughlin, twice a winner over both hurdles and fences, but he looks interesting in the racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle (15:45) on the back of his promising debut for Olly Murphy. He started off in a competitive race for the grade at Market Rasen four weeks ago and left the impression he’s on a good mark despite not being seen to best effect. That came over two and a half miles on ground Timeform described as good, which placed the emphasis too much on speed for his liking, outpaced early on the final circuit, still having plenty of ground to make up three out and rallying well from there. Wa Wa made very good inroads out wide and still held every chance coming down to the last despite a less-than-fluent leap and he was given the Horse In Focus Flag for that effort. That marks him out as a horse to keep on the right side and he is sure to relish this step back up in trip, while the handicapper has also left him on the same mark, so he ticks plenty of boxes.

War Hawk looks very well treated