Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Tuesday.

Fergal O'Brien trainer form a positive for Zucayan

It may have been one of the more low-key Saturdays in the calendar but it was a lucrative day for Fergal O'Brien who won the most valuable prizes on offer at both Kelso and Newbury. The victories for Leloopa at Kelso and Siog Geal at Newbury enhanced the yard's fine recent record as in the last ten days O'Brien has had 11 winners from 24 runners at a strike rate of nearly 46%. O'Brien has a couple of runners at Taunton on Tuesday, with Zucayan catching the eye in the handicap hurdle over two miles and half a furlong (15:35) Zucayan has run well on both starts since returning from a seven-month break as he was a good third in a two-mile-three-furlong handicap here and then filled the same position when dropped in trip at Ludlow 26 days ago. Timeform's reporter noted that Zucayan went like the best horse at the weights at Ludlow but was left with too much to do and couldn't quite get on terms with the front pair despite running on. He was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag to identify him as one likely to be of interest next time, and that's especially the case now that he's been found a race the Timeform Pace Comment suggests is likely to be run at a strong gallop.

Click here to buy your copy of Timeform's Horses To Follow

Lieutenant Command to be suited by drop in trip and ease in class

On the face of it, finishing sixth of seven nearly 20 lengths behind the winner wouldn't count as an obviously promising stable debut. However,<a href="https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/profiles/horse/960309"> Lieutenant Command, representing Tristan Davidson for the first time, went through most of that extended three-mile contest at Carlisle as if back in form until fading from two out in the style of one who would benefit from a drop back in trip. Lieutenant Command duly drops back to two and a half miles (16:50) at Hexham - and that's not the only notable drop. He's also been dropped 4 lb since his latest run which means he's able to drop in class. He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb based on the form he showed when runner-up at Carlisle three starts ago, so he's not one to underestimate. It could be a good day for Davidson as his other runner at Hexham, Rewired, is also top-rated for the two-mile handicap hurdle (16:20) having capitalised on a tumbling mark last time, while Bothy Park (19:15 Newcastle) has the Horse In Focus Flag and 'p' for likely improver for her handicap debut having shaped well on her qualifying run.

Read: First-season sires with Brocklesby chances

Act of Innocence can help Nicholls enhance Taunton record

Since the start of the 2019/20 season, Paul Nicholls has had 68 winners at Taunton - that's nearly twice as many as the next most prolific trainer Philip Hobbs who has had 35, including those as a sole licence holder before his partnership with Johnson White. Nicholls, whose Taunton winners in that period have come at an excellent strike rate of 28.7%, will be confident enhancing his record as his three runners on Tuesday have all opened as favourite. Arguably the most interesting race on the card, with a view to the future at least, is the concluding bumper (17:35) in which Nicholls is represented by Act of Innocence. Act of Innocence has been highly tried as he was third in the valuable Goffs Defender Bumper at the Punchestown Festival on his only start for Gearoid O'Loughlin and then fourth in a listed bumper at Newbury last month on his first outing for Paul Nicholls. Act of Innocence impressed with how he moved through that race but perhaps a lack of recent run or his relative inexperience told as he was headed inside the final couple of furlongs and weakened close home. It was a promising effort, though, and Timeform's reporter noted that he may well prove the best horse in that line-up, awarding him the Horse In Focus Flag. He's not the only promising sort in action here as point winner Sinchi Roca looked like a good prospect when also making a winning start under Rules at this venue, but he has to give 7 lb to Act of Innocence whose form has more solidity anyway and is very much the one to beat on these terms.