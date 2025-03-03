Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Brewing can record another win at Newcastle The Weekly Free Bets With BetMGM Extra Handicap (15:22) looks a useful contest on paper, but one where course specialist Brewing is expected to come out on top again.

Four of his six career wins have come at Newcastle, three of those over this course and distance, and he proved at least as good as ever when taking advantage of a lenient mark last time. Brewing had fallen back down to his previous winning mark and, with the headgear removed, and a tongue tie added (retained), comfortably on top at the line under this rider. The favourite failed to fire on that occasion, but Brewing had more in hand than the official margin suggests, and connections have found him another good opportunity to record a fifth course success from just a 2lb higher mark (he’s been competitive from higher marks in the past).

The Ryanair Chase and Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle | Festival Focus Episode 4

In-form Loughnane can strike at Southwell David Loughnane has his team in excellent order at present, his strike rate in February an impressive 35.7%, and he has a very interesting runner at Southwell on Tuesday in the shape of Spec of Light, who goes in the Gamble Responsibly at BetMGM Handicap (17:00).

He showed just modest form in three qualifying runs, where he finished nearer last than first on each occasion, but he was shorter in the betting, and duly showed improved form on handicap debut when runner-up over this course and distance. Spec of Light shaped like a well-treated horse that day, settled in mid-division and travelling well before being shaken up early in the straight, keeping on well but unable to get on terms with another improving handicap debutant who he conceded first run to. They pulled clear of the remainder, though, while the timefigure recorded gives the form extra substance and, though he’s 6lb higher in the weights now, he still appeals as a horse who is ahead of his mark.

James Owen sends just one to Market Rasen James Owen isn’t a regular visitor to Market Rasen, having had just 20 runners in the last five seasons, and Jubilant is expected to go well in the closing Get Daily Tips At racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle (17:15).

He finished runner-up on his sole outing in points and opened his account under Rules in a bumper at Huntingdon last season, impressively defeating a next-time-out winner by nine and a half lengths. Jubilant got off the mark over hurdles at the fourth attempt returned to Huntingdon 12 days ago sporting a first-time tongue tie and, crucially, away from heavy ground. He had no problem stepping up to beyond three miles for the first time, travelling powerfully throughout and his jockey was able to ease him down close home. That may not have been the most competitive handicap, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of his success, and even after a 10lb hike in the weights, he should take plenty of beating in his follow up bid kept to a sound surface.