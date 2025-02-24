Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of three key things to note on Tuesday.

Denman relative makes Rules debut Those with previous experience under Rules don’t set the bar to high in the Quorn Maiden Hunters’ Chase (16:15) at Leicester, so it looks cherry-ripe for a debutant in this sphere to take the spoils.

There are some interesting contenders, notably Important Notice and Wallace Olinger. The latter is a half-brother to very smart hurdler and high-class chaser Bob Olinger, but he was sold rather cheaply just last year. He has plenty of experience in points, but so does Important Notice, who also makes plenty of appeal on paper being the nephew of top-class chaser and Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Denman. Important Notice also arrives in top form, winning three of his last starts between the flags, the latest over three miles earlier this month. He makes plenty of appeal on his first start in a hunter chase and market support would also speak favourably of his chance.

Charles Byrnes has first runner at Catterick Irish trainer Charles Byrnes will be having his first runner at Catterick on Tuesday in the shape of From The Ashes in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap Chase (16:30).

He hasn’t won for two years, but he returned to form when finishing third in a handicap chase over an extended three and a half miles at Windsor last month, and that effort reads well in the context of this race. From The Ashes did well to finish as close as he did up markedly in trip, too, doing well to recover from a significant error at the eleventh fences which resulted in him losing several lengths. He was still close up with every chance when again not so fluent at the final two fences, and his previous exertions seemingly told on the run-in. From The Ashes contests a less-competitive event now and, likely to appreciate the return to this shorter trip, he will be a danger to all racing from the same mark.

Asa can continue in top form Several in the Racing Again 5th March Handicap Hurdle (17:00) at Catterick have something to prove and it looks an excellent opportunity for Asa to record a fourth win in her last five starts.

She has thrived over both fences and hurdles since being refitted with cheekpieces in December, winning a couple of handicap chases at Market Rasen and this course, before proving better than ever switched to timber at Southwell last week. Her main market rival was pulled up on that occasion, but Asa was still seriously impressive, travelling strongly and looming up three from home, drawing clear quickly after and bounding to a 27-length victory. Connections have wisely found her an opportunity to run under a 7lb penalty and she will be very hard to beat if continuing in the same rich vein of form – she is at least 6lb clear of her rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.