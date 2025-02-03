Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Tuesday.

Anno Power open to significant improvement Harry Fry had a good January, does well at Taunton (20% strike rate) and has a very interesting runner at the track on Tuesday in the shape of Anno Power in the Racing TV Club Day Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (14:55).

She impressed in bumpers last season, showing useful form when winning at both Ascot and Cheltenham in that sphere, and she overcame inexperience to make a winning start over hurdles at Sandown in November. That was Anno Power’s first start of the season and she looked very promising, showing plenty of speed and also digging in deep in the closing stages. Her hurdling wasn’t perfect, making some novicey mistakes, but she fought well on the run-in to narrowly prevail having been headed after a mistake at the final flight. Anno Power has the potential to improve significantly now – she has the Timeform Large P attached to her rating – and, having been given plenty of time since, she is taken to follow up under a penalty before having her sights raised further.

Time Patrol can complete a hat-trick Time Patrol and Molly Gunn have struck up a good relationship of late and they are up to completing a hat-trick in the Free Bets With BetUK Bet Club Handicap (17:00) at Newcastle.

He appreciated the fitting of cheekpieces when resuming winning ways at Lingfield recently, getting up in the shadows of the post to beat the well-backed and well-treated runner-up to record a third career success. Time Patrol followed up from a 3lb higher mark over this course and distance on Saturday, a little lucky on that occasion as he got a much clearer passage than the runner-up, but it was still a career-best effort and he’s clearly on excellent terms with himself. Tony Carroll has made a fantastic start to the year, remains in top form, and Time Patrol looks the one to beat again turned out under a penalty in a race where several of his rivals have a bit to prove.

One More Dream can stamp his class down in grade It is coming up to a year since One More Dream last won in a six-furlong handicap at Southwell, but he has fallen down to a mark in the 60s now, 11lb lower than his last winning mark, and he has to be of interest in the £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Handicap (18:00) with that in mind.