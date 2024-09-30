Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front this Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Jenni unexposed at seven furlongs

Jenni was a 72,000 guineas as a yearling who showed ability in three starts for Paddy Twomey last year before being picked up by current connections for 17,000 guineas at the Horses-In-Training Sale. She has taken a while to find her feet for David O’Meara, but she has shown improved form since being moved up to seven furlongs on her last two starts, finding only a more progressive rival too strong at Musselburgh a few weeks ago, and deservedly going on place better over this course and distance 10 days ago. That was a career-best effort, in a good position the way the race panned out, going with plenty of zest and still having enough in the closing stages to repel the challenge of the runner-up. Jenni and the runner-up pulled clear of the remainder that day, so a subsequent 3lb rise looks very manageable, while she has the potential to do better still at this trip.

Sir Garfield has a good course record

Sir Garfield has shown improved form this year since being fitted with blinkers, opening his account on his second start in handicaps over seven furlongs at Catterick in July. He hasn’t managed to win again since, but his consistency is very hard to knock, finishing runner-up in four of his five starts since. Three of those second-place finishes have come over this course and distance, so he is clearly at home at this track. His form is rock-solid, too, beaten only a head in a race which has worked out well in August, and beaten only by a next-time-out winner just two days later. Sir Garfield did little wrong on his latest start back at this venue, beaten by one who had fallen to a career-low mark and bounced back to form. He currently has the Horses For Courses Flag, highlighting his effectiveness at Ayr and, now contesting a weaker grade of handicap, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Indy’s Angel well-in under a penalty

Indy’s Angel looked very inexperienced on her first three starts on turf, showing only modest form, but she has improved since entering handicaps and being switched to the all-weather. She made more of an impact on her handicap debut at Southwell in early September, and she attracted good support on the back of that effort when producing a career-best effort to open her account over this course and distance last week. Indy’s Angel had finished behind the eventual runner-up at Southwell on her previous start, but comprehensively overturned that form, settling better than she had in the past and winning with plenty in hand. The manner in which she stormed clear in the closing stages marked her out as a very well-handicapped filly and she looks very well treated turned out under a 6lb penalty – she is 7lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Tip of the Day Mymomentintime – 15:05 Cork Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Mymomentintime hasn’t won for getting on two years, but he was very impressive that day, and was hit with a very hefty 17lb rise in the weights. He was a little hit and miss last season, but he has now dropped down to a mark which is just 3lb higher than his last winning one, and signalled that he’s on his way back to form when third at Navan in August under today’s rider. Mymomentintime was well supported on his return from 11 weeks off and fared best of those who were initially racing on the far side, making good headway from two furlongs out and coming home first in his group. He looks ready for a return to six furlongs and he is used to running in better races than this.