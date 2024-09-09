Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note from the action on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Stoute aims another bright prospect at Leicester novice Sir Michael Stoute has won this novice event over seven furlongs (15:10) three times since 2017, including with Aim of Artemis, who was purchased by Godolphin for 1,000,000 guineas afterwards. He has often been represented in the race since, too, winning back-to-back renewals in 2020 and 2021, so Formal looks a fascinating runner in this year’s edition, especially given the impression she made when making a winning debut at Newbury in July. She has an excellent pedigree – Stoute trained her dam, Veracious, to win the Falmouth Stakes in 2019 – and looked something out of the ordinary, still full of running entering the final furlong and quickening clear in good style, having to be kept up to her work once showing signs of inexperience in front. Formal was awarded the Timeform Large ‘P’ after that success, indicating that she’s open to significant improvement, and is fully expected to follow up under a penalty before moving up in grade (she holds an entry in the Rockfel Stakes later this month).

Note Hughes’ runners at Catterick Richard Hughes is enjoying another excellent season and he has his string in good form at present. Interestingly, since taking out his training license in 2015, Hughes has only ever had one runner at Catterick, and that was in 2022 when Byron Hill finished runner-up in a two-mile handicap. It is a 467-mile round trip from his yard in Upper Lambourn so both his runners heading to the North Yorkshire track on Tuesday need respecting. The pick of them looks to be Brazilian Rose, who looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Lingfield last month, and she looks a big player in the six-furlong novice event (15:52). Brazilian Rose started odds on that day and won with much more in hand than the neck margin suggests, closed down only late on having come home under just a hand ride in the closing stages. The second and third both won next time, so the form has a solid look, and she will be tough to beat under a penalty if proving as effective on what will likely be soft ground.

Yazaman chasing a five-timer Yazaman has shown much improved form since being fitted with blinkers, winning his first race since his debut four years earlier when scoring at Nottingham in May, and he went on to complete a four-timer at Thirsk when last seen in July. He again won with a fair bit in hand that day, leaving the impression that his winning run hasn’t ended yet, travelling like the best horse at the weights and staying on well once hitting the front in the closing stages. Yazaman has been freshened up since, and a subsequent 6 lb rise in the weights shouldn’t be enough to prevent him bringing up a five-timer in this five furlong handicap (16:44).

Tip of the Day Barefoot Warrior – 19:00 Newcastle Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Sectional

Barefoot Warrior is from a family that connections know well and he shaped with plenty of promise on his debut over seven furlongs at Thirsk, displaying clear signs of inexperience but was doing all of his best work at the finish after suffering a troubled passage. He built on that promise as expected when opening his account upped to a mile at the same course last month, much stronger in the betting, and taking time to hit top gear, but he was readily on top at the finish. The third has won since to give the form a boost and, given he’s from a family that generally improve with age and experience, he is one to keep on the right side now turned out under a penalty with much more progress expected.