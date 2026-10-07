Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Strong renewal of Bath listed race

As has often been the case, it's no great surprise that there's a large turnout for Bath's British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes (15:15) as owners and trainers bid to get a bit of late-season 'black type' on the ledger of some valuable breeding propositions. Carrying the name of the Railway Stakes winner who stands at Kedrah House Stud for €5,000, the 1m6f contest looks a tight affair on weight-adjusted Timeform ratings, with just 1 lb separating Brilliant Star, Alla Stella and Pierian. Often a front-runner over shorter, Brilliant Star was given a more patient ride when a staying-on fourth to Earth Shot in the Ribblesdale back in June, and is fitted with a tongue tie as she goes up in distance. Contrastingly, the year-older Alla Stella was given a more attacking ride when third in a listed contest at Dundalk last month; she has plenty of placed form at this level but was ultimately well-held last time. Pierian – a 'Horse In Focus' following her win here last time – offers a different profile for last year's winning trainer William Haggas. She steps back out of handicap company after winning well from a BHA mark of 87 here, a move which is in line with the race report from her success; likely capable of picking up black type against her own sex over a longer trip. Confirmed front-runner Venetia, who stepped up again when third under an aggressive ride, looks likely to stay this longer trip, and helps form part of a strong Ralph Beckett (Hot Trainer) challenge along with Lady Vivian who should relish this quicker ground.

Trainers to watch in Thurles maiden

No superstars have come out of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden (13:16) at Thurles, but last year's winner did go on to land a Royal Ascot this summer, while the 2022 winner Foniska subsequently won a listed event. The last-named was one of two Jessica Harrington-trained winners of the race, both of whom had the benefit of at least one run under their belt. 'Horse In Focus' Chattering Classes has a similar profile and caught the eye of the race reporters last time when a tenderly-handled fourth over seven furlongs at the Curragh. Beach has shown some ability, but looks more of a handicapping prospect, so the Ballydoyle newcomer Abiding (a 460,000 guineas sister to the useful Thrice who shaped well on debut before winning her next start) may be of more interest. The best form, however, is clearly set by Silver Kiss who has hit the frame in all four starts, including when a narrow second at Punchestown last month. She has done little wrong, but may prove vulnerable once more, especially if there is any market confidence behind the Joseph O'Brien-trained newcomers Light Of Saxony and Kathy M; the yard have won three of the six renewals, though never with a newcomer.