Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Lennon Grove can make winning debut over hurdles

Listowel’s card gets underway with an interesting mares’ maiden hurdle (13:57), though only a handful of the large field look to hold serious claims. One of those is Willie Mullins’ Al Arrivee who won for the second time in bumpers at Punchestown in June before making a more than satisfactory hurdles debut at the Galway Festival when third to stablemate Mr Hollywood. However, that was over two and three quarter miles, which begs the question of whether she’ll cope with the drop back to two miles here, especially as she’s a half-sister to her stable’s dual Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo. Al Arrivee also faces a rival who showed superior form in bumpers as Gavin Cromwell’s Lennon Grove did nothing but improve in that sphere last season after making her debut at this meeting. She opened her account at Thurles in the winter and then progressed further in her two runs in better company in Britain in the spring, finishing third in a listed event at Sandown and then second in the Grade 2 Nickel Coin Mares’ Bumper at Aintree. Lennon Grove earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag at Aintree in finishing a length and quarter behind Nan’s Choice, looking suited by the well-run race and keeping on well in the final furlong. An athletic daughter of Walk In The Park, she looks the sort to take well to hurdles. Goodness gracious…

The Tattersalls Stakes (registered as the Somerville) (15:00) for two-year-olds over seven furlongs is the main event on Newmarket’s card but in truth this doesn’t look the strongest edition of a Group 3 that has been won by some smart colts, including Distant Storm last year who went on to finish third in the Dewhurst and has been placed in the 2000 Guineas and Irish 2000 Guineas this year. The top rated is Varzi, though he was only fifth in listed company at Doncaster last time, while next in the ratings is Undiscovered, fifth in a nursery at the same meeting won by Fuel The Jet who is also in the line-up. That being the case, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see one of those further down the ratings but with more scope for improvement taking the necessary step forward and the best candidate is Great Balls O’Fire for Richard Spencer and Saffie Osborne. The son of Dewhurst winner Too Darn Hot holds an entry for that race himself following a taking debut on the July Course at Newmarket last month. Sent off the 6/4 favourite in a six-furlong novice, Great Balls O’Fire was slowly away but picked up well once he realised what was required, leading in the final hundred yards and winning with a bit in hand by a length and a half from Sky Symphony. That earned him the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag, and while he needs to step up here, there’s every chance he will over the extra furlong, his dam being a winner at the trip at two as well as his sire. Hollywell Stream can take the Screw-Driver

The curiously named Simon Scrope Dalby Screw-Driver Handicap (15:52) is one of Pontefract’s well-established contests of the autumn and the most valuable event on their card. It commemorates the late Pontefract chairman Simon Scrope as well as an oil painting of the nineteenth century Pontefract winner Screw-Driver, by equine artist David Dalby, which is owned by the racecourse. This year’s renewal could well be heading to Newmarket courtesy of Hollywell Stream for ‘Hot Trainer’ Jane Chapple-Hyam who enjoyed a very successful weekend with winners at Newbury and Newmarket on Saturday as well as a Swedish listed race victory on Sunday. The lightly-raced three-year-old has shown improved form since going handicapping, getting off the mark at Newmarket in August and then denied only by another progressive three-year-old filly at Haydock last time. Hollywell Stream earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag for that good run at Haydock behind Hoseki when staying on to go down by half a length. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here, she remains one to be interested in.