Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Take the 25s for the 1000 Guineas now on Musical Times?

Thursday's Betfred May Hill Stakes (15:35) is named after the Peter Walwyn-trained filly whose victories included Doncaster's Park Hill Stakes in 1975. She began that year slowly but progressed over the months and, by the end of the season, her wins – which also included the Yorkshire Oaks - earned her the title of top-rated British three-year-old filly.

Only one of this year's 11-strong line-up has made the sort of impression that May Hill had on her sole start (win) at two, and as a result Musical Times has the Timeform 'large P' attached to her rating.

She was value for extra over the experienced runner-up Scommessa Sicura (who reopposes here), the pair powering clear of the rest, on debut in June, and didn't need to improve to maintain her unbeaten record at Yarmouth next time where she could've won by much further.

The last Godolphin winner of the 1000 Guineas, Desert Flower, took a similarly understated route to this race. She won this, the Fillies' Mile, and the HQ Classic on her next three starts...

But, as May Hill's Classic season illustrates, progression comes at different rates. It took Sea Of Rain five attempts to break her maiden tag, but she has since won a Curragh Group 3 and would be a timely winner for her octogenarian trainer who has recently sold his yard to the up-and-coming Emmet Mullins.

Ballyskeagh took another step forward when second in the same race and, along with Ballydoyle maiden Speckles – who was fifth that day – will bid to give Ireland a first win in this since his trainer Aidan O'Brien took the 2018 renewal with 12/1 chance Fleeting.

With Martinet (Sir Mark Prescott) and Beguiled (John & Thady Gosden) adding further depth, this looks a good renewal, and one which will no doubt shake-up the markets for next year's fillies' Classics.