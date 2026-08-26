Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Masterpiece needed with Titian

Billy Loughnane is one of the most in-vogue names in the sport at the moment, a role he appears to be handling with adroitness, but it's his younger brother Jack who will be hoping to break his own personal milestone when he bids for a first winner in the Paul Kavanagh Memorial AJA Novice Flat Amateur Jockeys' Handicap (14:00) at Carlisle.

Kavanagh - who died in a car crash in December - rode his first winner at the Cumbrian venue for David Loughnane. The latter is no relation to Billy and Jack's father Mark, but did spend time with him when starting his training journey.

Jack had his first mount in February aboard Starfighter, who was also Billy's first, but 18 subsequent rides have yielded a second, two thirds and three fourths.

He rides the Julie Camacho-trained Titian on Friday, a very well-handicapped individual but one who looked a little tricky in first-time cheekpieces last time at Beverley. His wins have come on flatter tracks, but he has won for an amateur before so is no forlorn hope.

This could be a busy spell for Jack, as he is booked to ride Calaxy at Thirsk on Friday for his dad. Formerly with Tom Dascombe, the Laurence Bellman-owned filly is one to watch close in the betting given how well-treated she is.

And it could all bubble up nicely to a ride on Epictetus in the Betfred "Nifty 50" Amateurs' Derby Handicap (For Gentleman Amateur Jockeys) on Monday. The one-time Thoroughbred Stakes winner gave amateur Megan Jordan another winner earlier this month and a return to Epsom could see him thrive once more.