Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.
Time, ladies (and ladies), please
The Sectional Flag is attributed to a select number of horses which have been identified, through sectionals, as of particular interest. Over and above having shaped better than the result in a recent race, such horses are likely to have sectional ratings (their timefigure upgraded as a result of sectionals) which suggest they are potential winners in the future.
There are two such individuals at York on Thursday (and one at Newmarket, too), with the highest profile being leading Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (13:50) hopeful Star Of State. One of three Horses In Focus in the race – which highlights its strength in depth – she won in the manner of something out of the ordinary at Leopardstown last month and it's worth noting that her owner has an excellent record in the race.
As with the Lowther, the British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (16:10) looks a strong renewal. 'Large P' horse Without Prejudice looked exciting on debut, but Summerson – one of two Horses In Focus in the field – scored by 13 lengths at Ffos Las last month. What she beat is open to question (not much), but she was full of running at the line and is open to further improvement.
Zephyra – representing an in-form Marco Botti in the EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (14:00) – is the third. She would be a timely victor, being closely related to the smart Gimcrack Stakes winner Ajaya, and picked up the sectional flag when runner-up on debut on the July Course earlier this month. She looked very green with an ungainly head carriage, the sheepskin noseband suggesting it's a trait she's shown at home, too, but clearly has plenty of ability.
Will class tell in the Half Million?
Arizona Blaze had won a Group 3 before being sent off the 11/8 favourite for the Harry's Half Million By Goffs (14:25) in 2024, but I can't immediately recall any other proven Group race winners in this valuable sales race, for all quite a few have gone on to that level soon afterwards.
That's all change this year, however, with both Phoenix Stakes winner Sun Goddess and two-time French Group race winner Tokaido lining up with leading claims.
Timeform weight-adjusted ratings have Sun Goddess well clear on 118p, so it's no surprise that she's currently odds-on to land this valuable pot; I'm not sure her powerful owners necessarily need the cash, but a win would secure nearly two and a half times her purchase price of £120,000.
Connections have a long-term aim of the Breeders' Cup for Tokaido, and you'd have to think that he would be a clear favourite for this in any other year. Quick, and probably underestimated due to his wins coming across the Channel, he's also drawn low which is usually a positive.
Is there a fly in the ointment though?
The Clive Cox-trained Satellite Of Love represents the winning owner/jockey/trainer from 12 months ago, the latter having taken the last three renewals of this race, and this colt has looked exciting in two unbeaten starts at Windsor and Newbury.
And don't rule out his stablemate Secret Society at a big price. He looked all about speed when collared close home at Windsor last time, so this course should suit, and Dylan Browne McMonagle is an interesting jockey booking.
Strong renewal of the Yorkshire Oaks
King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes winners have a mixed record in the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks (15:35), though not many of the 10 fillies and mares to have won the Ascot Group 1 have run in both races.
The freakishly good Enable completed the double in both 2017 and 2019, faring much better than Taghrooda who was turned over on the Knavesmire at 1/5. Prior to that, Pawneese picked up both prizes (and many others besides) in 1976.
Which category will this year's heroine Kalpana - who is 3 lb clear on weight-adjusted ratings and sports the Juddmonte silks of Enable - fall into?
She clearly has the best form, well ahead of a below-par Minnie Hauk (who won this race 12 months ago) last month, but that was a tough race, a long-term target, and she has tended to reserve her very best for Ascot's stiff finish.
The big danger could be 'Horse In Focus' Johanna Walsh, who was ahead of several of these rivals when surging four lengths clear in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh last month, though it would be no surprise to see Earth Shot – who was ahead of her in the Ribblesdale – bounce back. Similarly, Oaks runner-up Legacy Link, has been given a break since disappointing at Ascot and remains capable of much better here.
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