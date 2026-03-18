Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three points of interest

October Hill in better heart than form figures suggest The Lycetts Insurance Mares’ Maiden Hurdle (14:20) at Ludlow isn’t the strongest race of its type by any means, but the David Pipe-trained October Hill is well clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

She was placed all four starts over hurdles for Colin Bowe in Ireland and her best effort for this yard came when finishing third over 19 furlongs at Taunton in January in a race which is working out incredibly well. The winner, second, fourth and seventh all won next time and October Hill hasn’t been seen to best effect in handicaps both starts since. She seemingly didn’t get home in heavy ground over two and a half miles at Doncaster and found the step up to three miles against her at Wincanton last time. October Hill is significantly dropped in trip now and, returned to maiden company, she may offer some value against the unexposed and lightly-raced Queen Maeve.

Novice hurdlers fresh for Aintree

Fouroneohfever well treated on Flat form Fouroneohfever was a useful performer on the Flat for George Boughey, winning four times in that sphere, and he looks potentially well treated now making his handicap debut over hurdles in the Omnia Art Handicap Hurdle (15:20).

He didn’t have a pleasant start over hurdles, paying the price for trying to keep tabs on the eventual winner, over 30 lengths behind when taking a heavy fall at the final flight at Sandown in January. Fouroneohfever shaped better under a much more patient ride when runner-up at Southwell next time, this time just poorly placed in a race where the winner made all of the running, and he ran to a similar level when hitting the frame at Newbury last time. His latest start came on heavy ground, but he wasn’t given a hard time – he was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result – and the return to a sounder surface promises to suit better. Given his last start on the Flat was off 92, he looks attractively weighted off 109 in what is likely the easiest race he’s contested over hurdles.

Rare runner at Sedgefield for Nicholls Paul Nicholls has only had nine runners at Sedgefield during his training career, but six of those have won, including the last five he’s sent to the track, so A King of Magic has to be of firm interest in the Roxyfet Sports Lounge For Private Hire Novices’ Hurdle (15:40).

He had some fairly useful form in bumpers, and left his debut form in this sphere behind when opening his account in a first-time tongue tie at Taunton last month. A King of Magic did well to prevail that day, too, coming from an unlikely position in a slowly-run race to narrowly get on top from a pair who were ridden much more prominently. He carried his head a little awkwardly, but showed a determined attitude in the finish, and that experience is only going to help his development. There should be a fair bit more improvement to come and he makes plenty of appeal in this field.