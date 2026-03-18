Klub de Reve

Klub de Reve looks a good buy at £35,000 after winning his second start in points having made good progress over hurdles this season, shaping well in his two starts in this sphere before opening his account over two miles at Kempton.

He won by 10 lengths that day, but was value for even more, and he took the step up into graded company in his stride when following up over the same course and distance in the Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle last month.

Klub de Reve did so in convincing fashion, too, travelling well throughout, produced to lead passing the usual second-last and just shaken up to assert after jumping the last. Given his form at a flat track like Kempton, it’s no surprise that connections have saved him for Aintree, and given the way he’s progressing, he’s well worth his place in the Top Novices’ Hurdle next month.

La Luna Artista

There is stamina on the dam’s side of La Luna Artista’s pedigree, but she has looked a speedy sort so far, making a winning start in a bumper at Exeter in October which placed the emphasis on speed.

She then whizzed round Warwick on her hurdling debut, hitting the second-last, but jumping safely otherwise and showing signs of greenness when clear approaching the final flight.

The extra emphasis on stamina in the Triumph Trial at Cheltenham seemingly didn’t suit as well, though she did show improved form in defeat, and she was seen to much better effect returned to a speedier track when winning the Adonis at Kempton last time.

That was a clear career-best effort, once more showing plenty of speed, quickening nicely entering the straight and then in no trouble once the ill-fated favourite fell as the second-last.

The decision to miss Cheltenham in favour of Aintree, another flat, speed-favouring track, looks the right one, and she wouldn’t be without hope in the in the Grade 1 Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle, especially when taking her sex allowance into consideration. There should be even more to come from her.