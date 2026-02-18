Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Cappucino more than capable from current mark The Racing Again 5th March Handicap Chase (13:32) at Thurles isn’t as competitive as the numbers suggest and it looks a good opportunity for Timeform top-rated Cappucino to open his account.

He was well beaten on his first start over fences, but left that form well behind when beaten just four lengths in a novice chase at Punchestown in November. He didn’t get the chance to build on that further when brought down at the first next time, but he shaped very well in a similar event at Tramore on New Year’s Day. The first two in the betting met with significant interference, but the form still has a solid look to it, Cappucino beaten only three quarters of a length by one who has won again since. Cappucino now makes his handicap debut from what looks a potentially lenient mark of 112 based on his exploits over hurdles – he’s also 2lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings – and this longer trip should suit him well, too.

Elliott had good record in Thurles Grade 3 Gordon Elliott has won four of the last seven renewals of the Grade 3 BOYLE Sports Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle (15:17) at Thurles and he has a strong hand in this year’s renewal. Of his two runners, Open Secret looks the one who will come out on top on form. Timeless Treaty was a good winner over this course and distance a fortnight ago, but he has to concede 6lb to his stablemate who shaped well in a Grade 2 event last time.

Open Secret opened his account over hurdles in style at Naas in December and he acquitted himself well up in grade at Cheltenham, travelling well under a patient ride, but just unable to quicken with the principals when turning for home. He stuck to his task well, though, not beaten far, and that performance makes him stand out on Timeform ratings on these terms – he’s at least 3lb clear of his rivals on weight-adjusted ratings.

‘Horse In Focus’ Alrazeen ready to strike The Join The Midnite Movement Handicap (15:57) at Newcastle looks a competitive race for the grade, but the Gay Kelleway-trained Alrazeen rattled off a hat-trick around this time last year, and returned to form at Southwell recently.

He was in a bit of a lull following his latest win at Kempton 12 months ago, but had fallen down the weights as a result, and was clear refreshed after four months off when beaten only a neck in December. Alrazeen was arguably unlucky not to have won, too, given a patient ride but meeting trouble two furlongs out, then having to pick his way through rivals, produced to challenge in the final 100 yards and only just failing. That form is working out well with the third and fifth both winning next time and, given all of his career wins have come between November and February, he’s one to remain interested in from just 1lb higher.